Ahsoka season 2: Release date rumours, plot, cast, & everything we know

Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2 is now in the works, and it might be a far, far weirder set of episodes.

Imperfect but daring, Star Wars: Ahsoka's first season did a lot to expand on the mystique of the Star Wars galaxy and bring back Star Wars Rebels players in surprising ways. Now, we await a season 2 that should lead directly into the 'event movie' to be written and directed by Dave Filoni that was announced in 2023 at Star Wars Celebration.

Disney and Lucasfilm's plans for Star Wars TV shows remain ambitious, but there's an intention to return to theatrical installments in the near future, with The Mandalorian & Grogu leading the charge in 2026. That movie has been described as a direct follow-up to The Mandalorian season 3 and its own thing, but it remains to be seen if there'll be some kind of overlap between it and Ahsoka's second set of episodes as the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn to the galaxy looms near.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date.

Several sources have been pointing to Ahsoka season 2 shooting in spring 2025 in the United Kingdom and well into the summer. This would put it on track to arrive at some point in 2026. This would likely be after The Mandalorian & Grogu's May 22, 2026, release date.

As it stands, and if delays don't hit the production, we're expecting Ahsoka season 2 to drop during summer 2026.

How to watch Ahsoka season 2 online

Like everything Star Wars, Ahsoka season 2 will be available exclusively on Disney Plus, alongside Ahsoka season 1 and the other Star Wars shows that we've mentioned... although Disney and Lucasfilm are slowly releasing them on Blu-ray too.

What is the plot of Ahsoka season 2?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

At this point little is known about the plot of Ahsoka season 2. However, after the season 1 finale and some teases, we can make some educated guesses about which plot they'll follow. We'll be updating this article as official details come out, so stay tuned.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka season 1

The eighth and final episode of Ahsoka's first season ended with Thrawn and his new Nightsister and 'enhanced' stormtrooper allies (as well as what looked like countless coffins) returning to the known galaxy and charting a course for Dathomir. We know that Imperial remnants awaited his return, so this all spells big trouble for the young New Republic. That said, will Ahsoka season 2 pay attention to this matter or focus squarely on the two leads, Ahsoka and Sabine, who were left behind on Peridea while Ezra escaped the planet?

Given the wide scope of the first season, there's a non-zero chance that Ahsoka season 2 will be about more than just Ahsoka and her new mission (to return to the Star Wars galaxy we know and love). However, Peridea holds many secrets, especially after the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll left everything and everyone to 'put an end' to the eternal light versus dark struggle that has guided the galaxy for too long. It all sounds quite mystical and universe-shaking, and we can't wait to see how it pans out. Will the fabled Mortis gods be making their live-action debut after all these years?

There's also the matter of Shin Hati being left behind by her master and former allies, and maybe finding a new purpose as the leader of the native bandits we saw attacking our heroes twice. Meanwhile, Sabine Wren finally 'connected' with the Force and stood alongside her master, Ahsoka, against Morgan Elsbeth and her forces instead of leaving alongside Ezra. It's an interesting path forward for the Mandalorian warrior, and Filoni might have further tricks up his sleeve when it comes to playing with a different kind of Jedi.

Ahsoka season 2 Trailers

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

No Ahsoka season 2 trailers have been released so far, as it hasn't even started shooting yet. All we have is a small sketch that came straight from Dave Filoni when the second season was officially announced. We'll be updating this article with any and all trailers as they come.

Ahsoka season 2 cast

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

All of the season 1 characters that were left on Peridea are expected to return, with the big exception of Ray Stevenson's portrayal of Baylan Skoll, as the actor sadly passed away in May 2023.

Pending new announcements and/or huge twists, this is what the main cast looks like at the moment:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

David Tennant as Huyang

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll (confirmed in January 2025)

Hayden Christensen is rumored to be back as Anakin Skywalker (of course, as a Force ghost and/or part of more Clone Wars flashbacks). Even Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan could be included in the reunion this time around, but such rumblings are far from confirmed. If the return to the prequel era is indeed locked, it would also include Ariana Greenblatt's teenage Ahsoka for sure.

As for characters like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), we can assume they'll be back too only if we get a look at what's going on in the 'main' Star Wars galaxy meanwhile and/or the lost Jedi return home by the end of season 2.

Ahsoka season 2 directors, writer, & crew

(Image credit: Disney)

Nothing is known at this point about the roster of season 2 directors, but Dave Filoni has been writing all episodes alone once again and is expected to helm a few himself. Expect updates on this front sooner rather than later, especially with 2025's Star Wars Celebration around the corner.

It also remains to be seen whether Eric Steelberg and Quyen Tran will stick around as cinematographers. On the other hand, production designers Andrew L. Jones and Doug Chiang as well as longtime collaborator and composer Kevin Kiner making a return are pretty safe bets. Sadly, the lead designer for Ahsoka season 1, the talented costume designer Shawna Trpcic, passed away in October 2023.