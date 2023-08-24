Even though Sabine Wren didn't make her live-action debut in the third season of The Mandalorian, it won't be long before casual viewers meet her as one of the main players of the Ahsoka series. For longtime fans of the animated Star Wars T.V. shows, she's among the coolest new characters from the Disney era, and with good reason.

With so much great Star Wars content coming out lately, it can be a bit hard to keep up. We hope our guides on Star Wars movies and T.V. shows rankings will help.

Still not enough Star Wars for you? Then the top 10 best Star Wars video games of all time and best Lego Star Wars sets will certainly get you into a Jedi (or Sith) mood.

Who is Sabine Wren?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior who became a revolutionary leader during the Empire's reign of terror. She's also known for her love of art and, more specifically, spray paintings. But perhaps more important is the story of how she discovered the mighty Darksaber on Dathomir and later brandished it for a period of time.

Sabine's time as a cadet at the Imperial Academy of Mandalore also helped her develop engineering and munitions skills. These came in handy later when she joined the Spectres rebel cell.

Sabine Wren: Early history

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Sabine Wren was born on Mandalore in 21 BBY (which stands for Before the Battle of Yavin), near the end of the Clone Wars. She was partially raised on Mandalore, but she considered Clan Wren's ancestral home of Krownest to be her home world. While she forged her armor with her family, she also inherited a Nite Owls helmet from a mysterious someone. Her love for art was inherited from her father, artist Alrich Wren.

After the end of the Clone Wars, she joined the Imperial Academy on Mandalore, where she built an Arc Pulse Generator which reacted with the beskar alloy of the Mandalorian armors, disintegrating their wearers. After Sabine witnessed the Empire taking control of Mandalore away from its inhabitants, she spoke out against the new regime and was subsequently banished from Clan Wren.

Sabine Wren during the Age of the Empire

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

By the age of 16, Sabine was recruited by the former Jedi Padawan Kanan Jarrus. Jarrus had managed to survive Order 66 and had put together a rebel cell that also included the Twi'lek captain Hera Syndulla, the bellicose astromech "Chopper," and the loyal Lasat warrior Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios. Together, the Spectres fought against the Empire and used Wren's art as a symbol of hope, eventually becoming part of the larger Alliance.

Two years before the Battle of Yavin, during an encounter with the rogue Sith Lord and former ruler of Mandalore Maul, Wren came across the Darksaber on the cursed planet of Dathomir. As someone who was banished from her own clan, Sabine wanted nothing to do with it at first, but Jarrus and Fenn Rau, a Mandalorian Protector, talked her into wielding it to unite the Mandalorian people against the Empire.

Sabine convinced her family of the Empire's treachery and wrongdoings which led to a brief, but intense, Mandalorian civil war. That ended with the death of Imperial Viceroys Gar and Tiber Saxon as well as the destruction of Sabine's biggest mistake: the terrible weapon she once created for the Empire. During the conflict, Sabine saw a good leader in Bo-Katan Kryze and convinced her to take the Darksaber and lead Mandalore. The Kryze heir's rule would be short-lived, however, as the Empire launched a devastating counterattack on Mandalore some time later.

After aiding the Mandalorians, Sabine and the rest of the Ghost crew returned to Lothal, Ezra Bridger's (Kanan Jarrus' Padawan) home planet. During one key mission against the Empire, Jarrus was killed, but this gave the Spectres a chance to liberate the planet. During the decisive battle which took place shortly afterwards, the Lothal-born Jedi Ezra vanished into hyperspace alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn's star destroyer.

Sabine Wren after the fall of the Empire

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Star Wars Rebels' epilogue showed us Sabine Wren living on Lothal after the fall of the Empire years later. Here she stayed wondering about Ezra's fate before launching a search for her friend alongside Ahsoka Tano, a former ally of the Spectres.

The latest Ahsoka trailer has teased a stronger bond between Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano, with the former now using Ezra's lightsaber against new foes. Is Sabine actually Force sensitive or is she just honoring the Jedi ways of her lost allies in combat? We won't have to wait much longer to find out.