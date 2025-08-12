1 year until the total solar eclipse 2026: Here's what you need to know

Where to go, how to see it, and why the 2026 eclipse is worth the journey.

A total solar eclipse will sweep over parts of Spain, Iceland and Greenland on Aug. 12, 2026, offering millions a chance to witness one of nature's greatest spectacles.

As the moon fully blocks the sun, day will turn briefly to night across the path of totality.



If you're already counting down the days, you're not alone; eclipse chasers far and wide are locking in their plans for what promises to be a phenomenal event. Europe's first total solar eclipse in 27 years is not to be missed.

Where and when to see it

The path of totality, the narrow strip where viewers will experience complete darkness as the moon fully blocks the sun , begins in the Arctic and crosses Iceland before reaching Spain during the early evening hours of Aug. 12, 2026.

In cities like Valencia, Zaragoza, and Palma de Mallorca, eclipse viewers can expect up to two minutes of totality. The likelihood of clear skies and warm weather makes Spain a top pick for many eclipse chasers.

To help plan your viewing, check out our complete total solar eclipse 2026 guide , which includes eclipse times, visibility maps, and safety tips.

The global path of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026. (Image credit: Created and annotated by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Sources: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN and the GIS user community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubier)

Best places to watch the eclipse

From volcanoes in Iceland to medieval castles in Spain, the 2026 eclipse offers incredible backdrops for skywatchers. Spain provides the best chance of clear weather, while Iceland promises dramatic scenery. Our list of the best places to see the total solar eclipse 2026 breaks down top locations across the path of totality, including weather prospects, ease of access, and tourist highlights.

Want a visual overview? Check out these detailed maps showing exactly where the eclipse will be visible .

How to plan your eclipse trip

Accommodation is already filling up in many eclipse hotspots. Whether you're flying to Mallorca or road-tripping through rural Spain, now is the time to plan. Our guide to planning your 2026 eclipse trip offers tips on where to stay, how to get around, and what to pack.

If you'd rather leave the logistics to someone else, you're in luck. From hiking retreats to guided astronomy tours, these 10 incredible eclipse adventures will take your skywatching experience to the next level.

Eclipse hunting by sea

From Arctic frontiers to Mediterranean shores: The greatest 2026 total solar eclipses to give you the best view of totality. (Image credit: Alan Dyer/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty)

With most of the eclipse occurring over the ocean, a cruise may offer the best seat in the house. Several eclipse-themed voyages are setting sail across the Atlantic and Mediterranean, offering expert talks, stargazing nights, and front-row views. Explore your options with our guide to the best cruises for the 2026 total solar eclipse .

Insider tips from eclipse chasers

Seasoned eclipse travelers know how to make the most of the moment. From weather-watching strategies to packing essentials, veteran eclipse chasers shared their best travel advice and skywatching secrets to help you prepare.

The total solar eclipse of 2026 is shaping up to be a truly unforgettable experience. But totality doesn't last long — just a couple of minutes at most — so preparation is key. From choosing the right location to packing your eclipse glasses, now is the time to start planning your next adventure.