How to watch the Sept. 21 partial solar eclipse live online for free

A partial solar eclipse will darken Earth's sky on Sept. 21 and you can watch it unfold live online courtesy of a livestream hosted by Time and Date, starting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

During a partial solar eclipse , the moon passes directly between our planet and the sun , covering part of the solar disk while leaving a glowing crescent framed by the curve of Earth's natural satellite. For the Sept. 21 event, maximum eclipse occurs at 3:41 p.m. ET (1941 GMT) .

Fewer than 17 million people — just 0.2% of the world's population — will see the solar eclipse first hand from island nations including New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga. The rest of us can follow the solar spectacle from home via the livestream hosted here on Space.com.

How to watch the Sept. 21 partial solar eclipse online

Time and Date is teaming up with the Dunedin Astronomical Society in New Zealand to host a free YouTube livestream of the Sept. 21-22 eclipse . The broadcast will feature real-time views of each phase, paired with expert commentary provided by astrophysicist Graham Jones and journalist Anne Buckle.

Viewers will be treated to a breathtaking sight as the sun rises over New Zealand's eastern horizon with its left side partially eclipsed, along with a striking view of the eclipse maximum, when over 70% of the solar disk will be hidden by the silhouette of Earth 's moon. Of course, there's always the risk that clouds could arrive to ruin the show, so fingers crossed for clear skies!

Remember, attempting to view a partial solar eclipse with the naked eye can lead to immediate and permanent loss of vision. Those in the path of the eclipse should read our guide detailing where to buy quality eclipse glasses online and how to ensure that they're in good working order before you even think about turning your eyes on the sun.

