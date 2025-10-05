Total solar eclipse 2028: Everything you need to know about totality in Australia and New Zealand

On July 22, 2028, the moon's shadow will cut a 143-mile-wide (230 kilometer) path across Australia and New Zealand. According to NASA , it will mark the first total solar eclipse visible from Sydney since 1857 and the last until 2858, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event for the city's 5 million residents.

Sydney's Opera House and Harbour Bridge will form a spectacular backdrop and grab the headlines before and after the event. However, eclipse chasers will likely head far to the northwest to the remote Kimberley region and the Australian Outback, where probable cloud-free winter skies promise over five minutes of totality. Meanwhile, New Zealand's South Island will catch the final act of the eclipse close to sunset.

What's special about the July 22, 2028, total solar eclipse?

This eclipse will feature a long totality over some iconic locations, including Sydney Harbour, as well as the Bungle Bungles and Karlu Karlu (Devil's Marbles) in the Australian Outback. Sydney will attract the media attention and crowds, but the remote regions will have the highest chance of clear skies. Add Cocos Islands and Christmas Island, and there's something for every kind of eclipse chaser, whether they're looking to experience it with others or in lonelier surroundings.

The Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park, Western Australia, will experience totality. (Image credit: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino via Getty Images)

For those bound for the Outback, there's also the promise of dark skies and views of the Milky Way 's core. There, Kununurra, Western Australia, and Alice Springs, Northern Territory, will be the logical bases. Get there a week before the eclipse if you want to make the best of dark skies, although the Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks a week after the eclipse.

Path of totality for the total solar eclipse 2028

Image 1 of 5 The totality phase whereby the moon blocks the entirety of the sun's disk is only visible when viewed from within the path of totality. (Image credit: Created using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS user community)

The eclipse path for the July 22, 2028, total solar eclipse spans 7,442 miles (11,976 km). The eclipse will begin at sunrise in the Indian Ocean; pass over the Cocos and Christmas islands; sweep across Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland and New South Wales; and then finally cross the Tasman Sea to New Zealand.

The eclipse will last 2 hours, 49 minutes from first landfall to final contact, with a maximum totality of 5 minutes, 10 seconds occurring near the Drysdale River in Western Australia. About 6.3 million people live in the path of totality, according to Time and Date , with the vast majority residing in Sydney and its suburbs.

Totality will visit Karlu Karlu/Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve in Northern Territory, Australia, on July 22, 2028. (Image credit: John White Photos via Getty Images)

Where and when can I see the July 22, 2028 total solar eclipse?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Here are some of the places eclipse chasers will gather for the total solar eclipse on July 22, 2028: Location Totality duration Time Sun height Direction Island, Cocos Islands 3 minutes, 26 seconds 8:12 a.m. CCT 23.4 degrees northeast South Point, Christmas Island 4 minutes, 5 seconds 8:54 a.m. CXT 34.3 degrees northeast Scott Reef, Indian Ocean 4 minutes, 48 seconds 9:37 a.m. AWST 50.8 degrees northeast Lamarck Island, Australia 5 minutes, 8 seconds 10:47 a.m. AWST 52.2 degrees northeast Wyndham, Australia 3 minutes, 20 seconds 10:57 a.m. AWST 53.2 degrees northeast Bungle Bungles, Australia 3 minutes, 18 seconds 11:00 a.m. AWST 51.5 degrees northeast Kununurra, Australia 2 minutes, 50 seconds 10:59 a.m. AWST 53.2 degrees northeast Karlu Karlu, Australia 4 minutes, 50 seconds 12:48 p.m. ACST 49.2 degrees northeast Siding Spring Observatory, Coonabarabran, Australia 1 minute, 47 seconds 1:56 p.m. AEST 32.5 degrees northeast Dubbo, Australia 3 minutes, 46 seconds 1:55 p.m. AEST 32 degrees northeast Sydney, Australia 3 minutes, 44 seconds 1:59 p.m. AEST 29.1 degrees northeast

TSE2028 Sydney - YouTube Watch On

What will the weather be like for the total solar eclipse?

There's a saying among eclipse chasers: "The climate is what you expect; the weather is what you get." While you can maximize your chances of finding a clear sky if you're mobile, you can also choose to visit the Outback, where clouds are less likely. According to Time and Date, Kununurra has had a cloudy day on July 22 about 11% of the time since 2000, compared with 10% for the Bungle Bungles and 23% for Karlu Karlu. Expect the one-lane roads in the Outback to be VERY busy.

The riskiest regions for clouds are, as usual, near the coast, with the highest chance of clouds being on Cocos Island (65%), Christmas Island (57%) and, annoyingly, Sydney (47%). This eclipse takes place in the Southern Hemisphere's winter.

A timelapse of cloud cover on the path of the 2028 total solar eclipse from July 8 to Aug. 7, 2023. (Image credit: NASA Worldview application https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov

Where to see the partial solar eclipse on July 22, 2028

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia on July 22, 2028.

Swipe to scroll horizontally What will be seen from major cities and destinations in the partial eclipse zone: Location Percentage of the sun's disk covered Alice Springs, Australia 95% Broome, Australia 91% Jakarta, Indonesia 89% Darwin, Australia 88% Wellington, New Zealand 83% Brisbane, Australia 81% Melbourne, Australia 81% Adelaide, Australia 76% Hobart, Tasmania, Australia 73% Singapore 60% Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 52% Perth, Australia 50% Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 27% Phnom Penh, Cambodia 24% Bangkok, Thailand 16% Manila, Philippines 13%

After July 22, 2028, when is the next total solar eclipse?

After the total solar eclipse on July 22, 2028, these are the dates and locations for the next total solar eclipses:

