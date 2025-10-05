Total solar eclipse 2028: Everything you need to know about totality in Australia and New Zealand

References
published

A total solar eclipse will sweep across Australia and New Zealand on July 22, 2028, bringing over five minutes of midday darkness.

Solar eclipse composite with observers in the foreground - lower right corner. above the stages of a total solar eclipse play out in the sky above.
The Australian Outback will experience a long totality in 2028. (Image credit: Philip Hart/Stocktrek Images via Getty Images)
Jump to:

On July 22, 2028, the moon's shadow will cut a 143-mile-wide (230 kilometer) path across Australia and New Zealand. According to NASA, it will mark the first total solar eclipse visible from Sydney since 1857 and the last until 2858, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event for the city's 5 million residents.

Sydney's Opera House and Harbour Bridge will form a spectacular backdrop and grab the headlines before and after the event. However, eclipse chasers will likely head far to the northwest to the remote Kimberley region and the Australian Outback, where probable cloud-free winter skies promise over five minutes of totality. Meanwhile, New Zealand's South Island will catch the final act of the eclipse close to sunset.

What's special about the July 22, 2028, total solar eclipse?

This eclipse will feature a long totality over some iconic locations, including Sydney Harbour, as well as the Bungle Bungles and Karlu Karlu (Devil's Marbles) in the Australian Outback. Sydney will attract the media attention and crowds, but the remote regions will have the highest chance of clear skies. Add Cocos Islands and Christmas Island, and there's something for every kind of eclipse chaser, whether they're looking to experience it with others or in lonelier surroundings.

The Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park, Western Australia, will experience totality. (Image credit: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino via Getty Images)

For those bound for the Outback, there's also the promise of dark skies and views of the Milky Way's core. There, Kununurra, Western Australia, and Alice Springs, Northern Territory, will be the logical bases. Get there a week before the eclipse if you want to make the best of dark skies, although the Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks a week after the eclipse.

Path of totality for the total solar eclipse 2028

Image 1 of 5
map showing the path of the total solar eclipse across Australia.
The totality phase whereby the moon blocks the entirety of the sun's disk is only visible when viewed from within the path of totality.(Image credit: Created using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS user community)

The eclipse path for the July 22, 2028, total solar eclipse spans 7,442 miles (11,976 km). The eclipse will begin at sunrise in the Indian Ocean; pass over the Cocos and Christmas islands; sweep across Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland and New South Wales; and then finally cross the Tasman Sea to New Zealand.

The eclipse will last 2 hours, 49 minutes from first landfall to final contact, with a maximum totality of 5 minutes, 10 seconds occurring near the Drysdale River in Western Australia. About 6.3 million people live in the path of totality, according to Time and Date, with the vast majority residing in Sydney and its suburbs.

night time scene with the milky way stretching up in the background against a sea of stars there is a tree and a large boulder in the foreground of the image.

Totality will visit Karlu Karlu/Devils Marbles Conservation Reserve in Northern Territory, Australia, on July 22, 2028. (Image credit: John White Photos via Getty Images)

Where and when can I see the July 22, 2028 total solar eclipse?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Here are some of the places eclipse chasers will gather for the total solar eclipse on July 22, 2028:

Location

Totality duration

Time

Sun height

Direction Island, Cocos Islands

3 minutes, 26 seconds

8:12 a.m. CCT

23.4 degrees northeast

South Point, Christmas Island

4 minutes, 5 seconds

8:54 a.m. CXT

34.3 degrees northeast

Scott Reef, Indian Ocean

4 minutes, 48 seconds

9:37 a.m. AWST

50.8 degrees northeast

Lamarck Island, Australia

5 minutes, 8 seconds

10:47 a.m. AWST

52.2 degrees northeast

Wyndham, Australia

3 minutes, 20 seconds

10:57 a.m. AWST

53.2 degrees northeast

Bungle Bungles, Australia

3 minutes, 18 seconds

11:00 a.m. AWST

51.5 degrees northeast

Kununurra, Australia

2 minutes, 50 seconds

10:59 a.m. AWST

53.2 degrees northeast

Karlu Karlu, Australia

4 minutes, 50 seconds

12:48 p.m. ACST

49.2 degrees northeast

Siding Spring Observatory, Coonabarabran, Australia

1 minute, 47 seconds

1:56 p.m. AEST

32.5 degrees northeast

Dubbo, Australia

3 minutes, 46 seconds

1:55 p.m. AEST

32 degrees northeast

Sydney, Australia

3 minutes, 44 seconds

1:59 p.m. AEST

29.1 degrees northeast

TSE2028 Sydney - YouTube TSE2028 Sydney - YouTube
Watch On

What will the weather be like for the total solar eclipse?

There's a saying among eclipse chasers: "The climate is what you expect; the weather is what you get." While you can maximize your chances of finding a clear sky if you're mobile, you can also choose to visit the Outback, where clouds are less likely. According to Time and Date, Kununurra has had a cloudy day on July 22 about 11% of the time since 2000, compared with 10% for the Bungle Bungles and 23% for Karlu Karlu. Expect the one-lane roads in the Outback to be VERY busy.

The riskiest regions for clouds are, as usual, near the coast, with the highest chance of clouds being on Cocos Island (65%), Christmas Island (57%) and, annoyingly, Sydney (47%). This eclipse takes place in the Southern Hemisphere's winter.

A timelapse of cloud cover on the path of the 2028 total solar eclipse from July 8 to Aug. 7, 2023. (Image credit: NASA Worldview application https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov)

Where to see the partial solar eclipse on July 22, 2028

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia on July 22, 2028.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
What will be seen from major cities and destinations in the partial eclipse zone:

Location

Percentage of the sun's disk covered

Alice Springs, Australia

95%

Broome, Australia

91%

Jakarta, Indonesia

89%

Darwin, Australia

88%

Wellington, New Zealand

83%

Brisbane, Australia

81%

Melbourne, Australia

81%

Adelaide, Australia

76%

Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

73%

Singapore

60%

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

52%

Perth, Australia

50%

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

27%

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

24%

Bangkok, Thailand

16%

Manila, Philippines

13%

After July 22, 2028, when is the next total solar eclipse?

After the total solar eclipse on July 22, 2028, these are the dates and locations for the next total solar eclipses:

Additional resources

You can find a concise summary of solar eclipses out to 2030 on NASA's eclipse website. Read more about solar and lunar eclipses on EclipseWise.com, a website dedicated to predictions of eclipses, and find beautiful maps on eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler's EclipseAtlas.com and interactive Google Maps on Xavier Jubier's eclipse website and Timeanddate.com's Eclipse Central hub. You can find climate and weather predictions by meteorologist Jay Anderson on Eclipsophile.com and advice on photography from expert eclipse photographer Alan Dyer at AmazingSky.com.

Bibliography

