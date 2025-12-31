New Year's Eve sky: Here's what to look out for on the final night of 2025

Tear your eyes away from fireworks this New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) to witness a magnificent natural light show, complete with twinkling constellations and star clusters, the steady light of planets and the awe-inspiring sight of the waxing gibbous moon shining in the constellation Taurus.

The moon will be visible halfway up the eastern horizon in the hours following sunset, with the delicate light of the Pleiades open star cluster vying for attention 5 degrees — roughly the width of your three middle fingers held at arm's length — to the upper right of the 95%-lit lunar disk.

Look directly below the moon to find the stars of the constellation Orion twinkling close to the eastern horizon. The brightest point of light to Orion's left is no star at all, but rather the "king of the planets," Jupiter. On the final night of 2025, Jupiter shines in the constellation Gemini , close to its two brightest stars — Castor and Pollux .

Saturn 's steady light can also be seen shining halfway up the southern horizon around this time. A telescope with an aperture of around 6 inches will help reveal its famous rings as a thin line bisecting the planet's cloud tops. The rings are currently oriented edge-on to Earth , but will gradually open up throughout 2026 to reveal their majestic, sweeping structure, including a 2,980-mile (4,800-kilometer) gap known as the Cassini Division.

The night sky looking east after sunset on New Years Eve (Image credit: Created by Anthony Wood in Canva)

By midnight, Saturn will have slipped below the horizon, while the moon and Jupiter will stand high overhead. Look roughly 40 degrees above the northern horizon — approximately the width of four clenched fists stacked on top of each other — to find the bright star Polaris , around which the entire sky appears to rotate. To its right you'll spot the familiar sight of the Big Dipper , tilted so that it appears to be standing on the end of its handle.

Those same stars will glide silently through the night as the last moments of 2025 fade and the first of a new year begins, heralding the start of another year of incredible stargazing opportunities.

If you're new to stargazing, be sure to read our article filled with expert advice on how to begin your amateur astronomy journey . We also have tips on how to observe the moon , along with superb roundups of the best telescope and binocular deals available if you're looking to upgrade your equipment.

Clear skies and a Happy New Year from everyone here at Space.com !

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.