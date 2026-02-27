On March 3, 2026 , the full Worm Moon will turn a deep copper-red for 58 minutes in the last total lunar eclipse visible from North America until 2029. While it’s a naked-eye event, the right optics will dramatically enhance the view — and continue to serve you for deep-sky stargazing long after the eclipse.

Through binoculars, you’ll see the curve of Earth’s shadow as it slowly swallows the full moon. During totality, a close-up will reveal the moon’s maria darken as the entire lunar surface takes on rusty, crimson and pinkish tones. A telescope goes further still, revealing mountain ranges, crater rims and ray systems that look flat to the unaided eye. To easily preserve the moment, modern smart telescopes and camera-friendly setups will capture the totally eclipsed moon in remarkable detail — and with minimal effort.

However, you’ll want to choose optics that won’t gather dust once the moon exits Earth’s shadow and the night sky returns to normal. The best binoculars, monoculars and telescopes for eclipse night will also be superb for planetary observing, deep-sky exploration, wildlife watching and travel. Invest wisely, and March 3 can become just the beginning — not the highlight — of years of rewarding stargazing.

Binoculars for the total lunar eclipse and beyond

Ideal for travel and dark-sky trips, binoculars are the best first upgrade for beginner stargazers. They will dramatically enhance the total lunar eclipse, but also some planets, star clusters and more, all year — and they come without the learning curve of a telescope.

Monoculars for the total lunar eclipse and beyond

Even more compact than binoculars, pocket-sized monoculars are ideal for eclipse watchers who want to travel light or head outside quickly before dawn. They provide a meaningful boost in magnification over the naked eye while remaining simple, portable and versatile for daytime and night-sky use.

Telescopes for the total lunar eclipse and beyond

If you want to turn the total lunar eclipse into a truly astronomical experience, a telescope will deliver detail that handheld optics won’t match. Beyond eclipse night, these instruments will immerse you in the night sky in close-up if you get planets, double stars and deep-sky objects in the crosshairs.