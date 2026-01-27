Contributing to research that can help with planetary defense against near-Earth asteroids may seem like the exclusive domain of professional astronomers wielding colossal telescopes, but Unistellar’s citizen science program has brought it within distance of skywatching hobbyists with the use of their range of increasingly popular smart telescopes.

I spoke with Franck Marchis, Chief Scientific Officer at Unistellar and Senior Astronomer at the SETI (Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) Institute, about standouts from the citizen science network, how people can get involved and what the future holds.

Stargazers who own any of Unistellar’s smart telescopes, whether that be the Odyssey , eQuinox 2 or eVscope 2 , can engage in observational astronomy in partnership with the SETI Institute. It isn’t just planetary defense that you can help contribute to, either, with a whole range of events available to record, including asteroid occultations, exoplanet transits and satellite tracking. Don't have a smart telescope? No problem, you can still take part outside of Unistellar's program with a regular telescope.

(Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future)

This distributed network of citizen scientists benefits both sides, with everyday people getting a chance to contribute to professional astronomy and professional astronomers getting access to more data that enhances their current studies.

Inspired by the distributed computing models seen in projects like SETI@home, Dr. Marchis recognized the potential in a distributed network for astronomy to provide directional, real-time observations that professional astronomers needed. Big observatories are oversubscribed, limited by geography and have a huge operational cost, so by encouraging global users to contribute with their telescopes, Unistellar is turning individual observations into usable scientific data.

Research on the Unistellar Network

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most exciting areas of research for Unistellar citizen science currently include the study of comet morphology and the detection of disrupting exoplanets as they transit distant stars. However, planetary defense stands out as a critical area where citizen scientists make a direct and tangible impact. One of the most significant scientific discoveries contributed by a Unistellar citizen astronomer involved NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

Dr. Marchis recalled the "disbelief at observing it" as the Unistellar network provided crucial observations of the impact with an active telescope in South Africa, delivering data that was later published and confirmed the asteroid's deflection.