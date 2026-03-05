You've taken the leap into purchasing one of the best cameras for astrophotography, which is obviously the first and undoubtedly biggest (and probably the most expensive) step. Sure, you will be able to get some awesome shots of the night sky, but we can assure you that even the best astrophotographers will have a whole heap of accessories that help them get those awe-inspiring shots. If only it were as easy as simply pointing your camera at a clear sky to get a stunning image of the cosmos, everyone would be doing it!

Thankfully, there are plenty of accessories that can help you. Of course, there is no doubt that tremendous skill, a lot of patience and hours spent in the cold are all factors you will have to contend with. But we have created this guide to point you in the right direction and improve your chances of capturing the images you aspire to. Crucially, we want you to spend more time shooting than troubleshooting, and this gear will help you do just that.

A wide aperture lens

Astrophotographers need a lens that gathers a lot of light. Subjects are often, to the naked eye, tiny specks of light surrounded by darkness. A fast or wide-aperture lens, such as an f/1.4 lens, is popular for astrophotography because it gathers far more light than slower, narrower-aperture lenses, which is crucial when shooting the night sky.

A wider aperture means you can use shorter exposure times. When the shutter is open for less time, star images are sharper because the complete exposure occurs before Earth's rotation causes star trailing.

High ISO settings result in image noise; wider aperture lenses (allowing for lower ISO settings) will therefore produce cleaner images. This is especially important if you are capturing faint stars. Here are a couple of fast lenses we have reviewed and recommend.

Best widely compatible prime Sigma 14mm f/1.8 Art DG HSM: $1,350 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This lens is simply incredible for astro. It is extremely well-built and delivers exceptional image quality. You can pick up a good-quality used lens for a couple of hundred dollars less than a new one.

A good tripod

Tripods are essential for any kind of long-exposure shooting. Even the slightest wobble during capture will show up in your image. Camera shake is far more likely when the shutter is open for seconds rather than snapping open and closed in bright daylight.

In astrophotography, exposure times need to be much longer, even when using a fast, wide-aperture lens such as those we discussed above. A solid tripod is therefore crucial, keeping your camera completely still for the full duration of the exposure and preserving sharp detail in the stars and other celestial objects.