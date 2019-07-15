The Best Lego Deals for Space Fans

Attention, Lego fans! We've scoured Amazon.com for the best Prime Day shopping deals on Lego sets that are space or science-themed, as well as many science-fiction-themed sets.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for the space-loving Lego fan in your life or looking for something to add to your personal collection, we've got you covered. Don't forget to check here back regularly, as we'll be adding new deals regularly. And check out our Star Wars deals and Celestron Telescope Deals!

If you're searching for a new telescope and aren't sure which one is right for you, be sure to check out our best binoculars and telescope guide pages to find the best options for beginners, hobbyists, kids, skywatchers on the move and anyone on a budget. For more ideas on gifts for the space fan in your life, check out our space gift guide and our space gift guide for kids.

Related: Amazon Prime Day 2019: The Best Space Deals to Watch

Lego Bat-Space Shuttle | Was $85 | Down to $80 Straight from "The Lego Batman Movie," this black space shuttle look-alike launches directly out of the Batcave to help Batman fight crime in space! The 643-piece set comes with six minifigures: Batman, Dick Grayson (Robin), Catwoman, Reggae Man Batsuit, the Firestarter Batsuit and the Space Batsuit. Read the full story here.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter | Was $70 | Down to $48 These little fighters caused a lot of trouble for Luke Skywalker when he was trying to blow up the Death Star, and they continued to terrorize the Rebel Alliance for years afterwards! Here's your chance to put one together and then attempt to make their distinctive vacuum cleaner/bee noise as they fly. This includes 519 pieces, complete with Imperial Pilot, Tobias Beckett (in Mimban Stormtrooper disguise), Mimban Stormtrooper and Han Solo figures.

View Deal

More cool Lego Space kits

Below are some more cool NASA-themed Lego sets that aren't on sale at the moment. We'll keep an eye on them throughout Amazon Prime Day just in case new deals arise!

Lego Apollo 11 Lunar Lander | $100 from Lego Lego teamed up with NASA to make this special Apollo anniversary building set. The 1,087-piece kit includes the "Eagle" lunar module that brought Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969. Read the full story here.



View Deal

Lego Women of NASA Building Kit | $25 on Amazon Four outstanding women from NASA's history got the Lego treatment in the new Women of NASA set. The 231-piece building kit includes computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, and astronauts Sally Ride and Mae Jemison as well as props relevant to each woman’s contributions to the space program. Read the full story here.

View Deal

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.