The Amazon Prime Day deals are already landing, as the retail giant ramps up for its Summer Prime Day extravaganza, which for the first time ever, is a 4-day event running from 8-11 July.

Some of the best Lego Space sets are already dropping in price, and one of our favorite Star Wars sets that features in our best Lego Star Wars buyers guide is the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship. This Lego set is based on the starship seen in the dramatic Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. It received a five out of five stars in our review, and it's now at the cheapest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Get the Star Wars Lego Acclamator-Class Assault Ship for just $39.99 at Amazon.

Image 1 of 4 The Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is 20% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) The Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is 20% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) The Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is 20% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. (Image credit: Kim Snaith) The Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is 20% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

The all-new 450-piece Lego set is the latest addition to the fantastic and collectible Lego Star Wars Starships series. Featuring mid-scale buildable models of the most iconic Star Wars ships, including the Millennium Falcon and the Tantive IV, which holds the distinction of being the first ever starship to appear in a Star Wars movie.

For non-Lego Star Wars fans, we expect Amazon to be discounting sets as Prime Day approaches, and we will be updating our best Lego sets hub regularly.

Key Specs: 6 In. (Height) x 9 In. (Width) x 5 In. (Depth). Total number of Lego pieces — 450. The Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship comes with a display stand and nameplate.

Product launched: January 2025.

Price history: As one of the first new Star Wars Lego sets of 2025, its launch price was priced at $49.99. This discount is the lowest price we've seen.

Review consensus: We gave this set a perfect 5 out of 5-star review, and the Amazon and online reviews are on par, with an average 4.8 out of 5, and a whopping 93% of reviewers giving it the perfect score.

Buy if: You're a Lego collector and love the Star Wars franchise.

Don't buy if: You're not a fan of Star Wars and or are considering an even larger Star Wars Lego purchase – we'd recommend the UCS Millennium Falcon set as probably one of the best Lego sets ever made.

