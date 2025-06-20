Ahead of Prime Day this Lego Star Wars set has hit its cheapest ever price — get the brilliant Acclamator-Class Assault Ship now, before it's gone, far, far away...
Seen in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" the Acclamator-Class Lego set comes packed with authentic detail, has 450 pieces, and is part of a collectible Star Wars series.
The Amazon Prime Day deals are already landing, as the retail giant ramps up for its Summer Prime Day extravaganza, which for the first time ever, is a 4-day event running from 8-11 July.
Some of the best Lego Space sets are already dropping in price, and one of our favorite Star Wars sets that features in our best Lego Star Wars buyers guide is the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship. This Lego set is based on the starship seen in the dramatic Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. It received a five out of five stars in our review, and it's now at the cheapest price we've ever seen on Amazon.
Get the Star Wars Lego Acclamator-Class Assault Ship for just $39.99 at Amazon.
This Lego Star Wars set may be small, but for Lego fans who want an easy build that isn't going to break the bank, we think this is a great set to add to your collection. We gave the Lego Acclamator-Class Assault Ship top marks and loved its non-stickered painted brick details, including its engines and command tower. There is also an information plaque and display stand.
Read our Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship Review.
The all-new 450-piece Lego set is the latest addition to the fantastic and collectible Lego Star Wars Starships series. Featuring mid-scale buildable models of the most iconic Star Wars ships, including the Millennium Falcon and the Tantive IV, which holds the distinction of being the first ever starship to appear in a Star Wars movie.
For non-Lego Star Wars fans, we expect Amazon to be discounting sets as Prime Day approaches, and we will be updating our best Lego sets hub regularly.
Key Specs: 6 In. (Height) x 9 In. (Width) x 5 In. (Depth). Total number of Lego pieces — 450. The Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship comes with a display stand and nameplate.
Product launched: January 2025.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Price history: As one of the first new Star Wars Lego sets of 2025, its launch price was priced at $49.99. This discount is the lowest price we've seen.
Review consensus: We gave this set a perfect 5 out of 5-star review, and the Amazon and online reviews are on par, with an average 4.8 out of 5, and a whopping 93% of reviewers giving it the perfect score.
Buy if: You're a Lego collector and love the Star Wars franchise.
Don't buy if: You're not a fan of Star Wars and or are considering an even larger Star Wars Lego purchase – we'd recommend the UCS Millennium Falcon set as probably one of the best Lego sets ever made.
For more buying advice on Lego Star Wars sets see our best Lego Star Wars sets page, and our Lego deals page for all the latest deals on Star Wars, space, Marvel & DC Lego sets.
Check out our best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.