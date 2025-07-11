Today is your last chance to save 20% on the most iconic starship in the Star Wars universe this Amazon Prime Day

From a galaxy far, far away, just in time for the last day of Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the impressive and detailed Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which, for the pric,e has to be one of the best Lego Star Wars sets any fan of the franchise could want.

Save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set — was $84.99, now $67.98 at Amazon.

This Lego Millennium Falcon set faithfully recreates the most iconic starship in the Star Wars universe. If you've been mulling over buying one, now is a great time, as this rarely discounted Lego set is currently at the lowest price I've ever seen, with the previous best being $74.

This Lego set is mostly aimed at more experienced builders and collectors, and the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (75375) set looks stunning as a display item. The 921-piece model comes loaded with recognizable details like the legendary cockpit, satellite dish and blaster cannons of the Falcon.

Image 1 of 3 For lower priced Lego set, the Millennium Falcon has an array of pleasing details. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

What's not to love about the Millennium Falcon? I've never forgotten the first time I saw the Falcon, when an unimpressed Luke Skywalker declares the Falcon a "piece of junk" in Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977.

Piloted by Han Solo and his partner, Chewbacca, the legendary starship helps Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, C3PO and R2-D2 blast their way out of the Mos Eisley spaceport, as the Empire's feared Stormtroopers hunt for the two droids carrying vital Death Star plans.

If you have an unlimited budget, there's also the ultimate Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon build — the Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set, priced at a whopping $844 at Amazon.

Key Specs: 10.31 Inches (H) x 11.1 Inches (W) x 4.65 Inches (D). Total number of Lego pieces — 921. The model comes with an information plaque and stand, and a Lego Star Wars 25th-anniversary brick. Unfortunately, there are no Han Solo or Chewbacca minifigures.

Product launched: March 2024.

Price history: As one of the most popular Star Wars Lego sets available, the price of this Millennium Falcon set has held steady on Amazon since its release. Retail rivals, Target and Walmart, are matching the Amazon price currently, which is the lowest I've seen. Lego is still selling the model at its full MRSP.

Price comparison: Target: $67.99 | Walmart: $67.98 | Lego: $84.99

Review consensus: This set has been well-received by fans across the internet and reviewers on Amazon. In our review, we called this set one of our favorite recreations of the Millennium Falcon to date. It's budget-friendly but instantly recognizable as the most iconic ship in the Star Wars galaxy. It packs in a lot of detail and is an enjoyable set to build.

Buy if: You're a Lego collector, a fan of Star Wars or you want an eye-catching, detailed Millennium Falcon set.

Don't buy if: You have an unlimited budget and want the best Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set available. You might want to consider the mega-costly Lego Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon set.

