Final day of Prime Day Lego deals: We recommend saving 20% on the Lego X-Wing Fighter today

Build or build not, there is no try. Lego's Luke Skywalker's X-Wing fighter is now 20% off when you grab it on Amazon and this could be a good way to beat the Black Friday rush on a popular set. That means you get a sizable saving on a 474-piece model of the iconic ship that comes with minifigures.

There's a reason this particular Lego Star Wars set is as popular as it is. It has playable features like an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, movable wings and retractable landing gear. It also features the iconic minifigures of Luke Skywalker with his lightsaber, Princess Leia, R2-D2 and General Dodonna. As it comes with illustrated instructions on how to build it, it's the ideal set for any Padawan or Jedi Knight aged nine or over.

We like this deal a lot, but if it's not quite for you then you can always check out our specific guides to the best Lego Star Wars sets, Lego Star Wars deals and best lightsabers.

There's a decent amount of Lego on offer here for your money. It comes with 474 pieces and illustrated step-by-step instructions on how to build it. It isn't a difficult build (compared to some Lego Star Wars sets out there) and it features a decent level of detailing. The minifigures are of iconic characters and this set allows you to either recreate or imagine your own adventures to save this galaxy from the Imperial Empire.

Key Specs: This set comes with 474 pieces, it also comes with iconic minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, R2-D2 and General Dodonna. Once built, it features an opening cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, movable wings and retractable landing gear.

Consensus: If you're not looking to invest big time or you're just looking for a fun build or gift, this could be what you're looking for. It's not a comparatively difficult build, it's an iconic ship and features iconic characters and now it's 20% off.

Buy if: You want something fun and engaging and you're not looking to break the bank. Also if you're looking for a gift for a Star Wars fan aged nine and over.

Don't buy if: You're looking for a collector's model or you're looking for something to be a display model.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite what you're looking for then we would consider checking out the Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter. It's had many close encounters with the X-Wing over the course of the franchise and it's also on offer for a lower price. If you want to go big then the Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing is what you're looking for.