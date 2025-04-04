'Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions' brings co-op space adventures to Nintendo Switch 2 (and other platforms) in 2026 (video)

STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions - Game Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2 (and other platforms).

We finally saw more of the Nintendo Switch 2 during the Nintendo Direct on April 2 , and the show was largely fantastic. On top of the exciting first-party announcements like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong: Bananza, third-party studios from all over the world shared new games they'd been working on. Among them, System Era Softworks ' Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions was one of the most exciting new arrivals for us, and it's going straight onto our list of upcoming space games to be hyped for.

As revealed at the end of the trailer as uploaded by System Era, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions will land in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Looking at the game's Steam page , we can infer it'll release straight into 1.0 and skip an early access period entirely. We're hoping to get meatier updates from the developers as well as publisher Devolver Digital later this year.

The game will be playable in both single-player and online co-op, and while it remains to be seen how expeditions will be differentiated in the moment-to-moment gameplay from the original Astroneer's experience, it seems that Starseeker will place a lot of importance on the titular ESS Starseeker, "an ever-evolving space station." If you're eager to learn more, you can sign up with Discord to have a chance to playtest it in the near future.

Astroneer is the rare sort of space exploration game that continues to receive sizable content updates 8 years after its launch , and the developers have assured fans on their Steam page that despite the sequel's announcement, "Astroneer will continue to live on with more updates and content for years to come".