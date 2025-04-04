'Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions' brings co-op space adventures to Nintendo Switch 2 (and other platforms) in 2026 (video)

News
By published

The Astroneer universe is expanding, and this follow-up will be all about "discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie".

STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions - Game Reveal Trailer - YouTube STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions - Game Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2 (and other platforms).

We finally saw more of the Nintendo Switch 2 during the Nintendo Direct on April 2, and the show was largely fantastic. On top of the exciting first-party announcements like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong: Bananza, third-party studios from all over the world shared new games they'd been working on. Among them, System Era Softworks' Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions was one of the most exciting new arrivals for us, and it's going straight onto our list of upcoming space games to be hyped for.

As revealed at the end of the trailer as uploaded by System Era, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions will land in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Looking at the game's Steam page, we can infer it'll release straight into 1.0 and skip an early access period entirely. We're hoping to get meatier updates from the developers as well as publisher Devolver Digital later this year.

The game will be playable in both single-player and online co-op, and while it remains to be seen how expeditions will be differentiated in the moment-to-moment gameplay from the original Astroneer's experience, it seems that Starseeker will place a lot of importance on the titular ESS Starseeker, "an ever-evolving space station." If you're eager to learn more, you can sign up with Discord to have a chance to playtest it in the near future.

Astroneer is the rare sort of space exploration game that continues to receive sizable content updates 8 years after its launch, and the developers have assured fans on their Steam page that despite the sequel's announcement, "Astroneer will continue to live on with more updates and content for years to come".

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Fran Ruiz
Fran Ruiz

Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space games toys
Screenshot from Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages — Release date, trailers & everything we know
Three split images showing the Doom cover art from three different Doom Games. On the left is a green-armoured sci-fi warrior called Doom Guy fighting demons on Mars in Doom, in the middle is Doom Guy looking at the camera while holding a shotgun in Doom (2016), and on the right is Doom Guy holding a sword and bladed shield fighting off hordes of demons in Doom: The Dark Ages. The text &quot;Doom games in order&quot; is written along the bottom middle section in the iconic Doom font.

Doom games in order: Chronological and release date
laptop illustration with live streaming sign in the top right corner and a monochrome image of an asteroid white dot flying against a background of stars.

Watch 'potentially hazardous' asteroid fly near Earth this weekend in this free livestream
See more latest
Most Popular
laptop illustration with live streaming sign in the top right corner and a monochrome image of an asteroid white dot flying against a background of stars.
Watch 'potentially hazardous' asteroid fly near Earth this weekend in this free livestream
an illustration of a spherical satellite with four stick-like antenna jutting out of it
Vanguard 1 is the oldest satellite orbiting Earth. Scientists want to bring it home after 67 years
A volcano on the surface of Venus.
Scientists may have just found the driving force behind Venus' volcanos
An orange blurred spiral against a dark background. There are other blurry, small dots seen as well.
JWST finds spiral galaxy about 5 times more massive than Milky Way — scientists call it 'Big Wheel'
The four astronauts of SpaceX&#039;s private Fram2 mission over Earth&#039;s poles. From left: Chun Wang, Eric Phillips, Rabea Rogge and Jannicke Mikkelsen.
Watch SpaceX's history-making Fram2 astronaut mission return to Earth today
a black and white rocket lifts off from its launch pad into a partially cloudy blue sky
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit from California
a stack of flat hexagonal satellites on the end of a cylindrical spacecraft above earth
SpinLaunch wants to send 250 broadband 'microsatellites' to orbit with a single launch
A view of the exhibit floor at the Northeast Astronomy Forum in 2019.
I'm going to a huge astronomy expo to see the latest telescope tech this weekend. I won't be alone.
four hands belonging to four astronauts hold up a mission patch depicting the moon and Earth
NASA's Artemis 2 astronauts reveal moon mission patch to honor 'AII'
SpaceX conducts a static fire test with the Starship Flight 9 Super Heavy booster on April 3, 2025.
SpaceX fires up used Super Heavy booster ahead of 9th Starship test flight (photos, videos)