'Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions' brings co-op space adventures to Nintendo Switch 2 (and other platforms) in 2026 (video)

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2 (and other platforms).
We finally saw more of the Nintendo Switch 2 during the Nintendo Direct on April 2, and the show was largely fantastic. On top of the exciting first-party announcements like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong: Bananza, third-party studios from all over the world shared new games they'd been working on. Among them, System Era Softworks' Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions was one of the most exciting new arrivals for us, and it's going straight onto our list of upcoming space games to be hyped for.
As revealed at the end of the trailer as uploaded by System Era, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions will land in 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Looking at the game's Steam page, we can infer it'll release straight into 1.0 and skip an early access period entirely. We're hoping to get meatier updates from the developers as well as publisher Devolver Digital later this year.
The game will be playable in both single-player and online co-op, and while it remains to be seen how expeditions will be differentiated in the moment-to-moment gameplay from the original Astroneer's experience, it seems that Starseeker will place a lot of importance on the titular ESS Starseeker, "an ever-evolving space station." If you're eager to learn more, you can sign up with Discord to have a chance to playtest it in the near future.
Astroneer is the rare sort of space exploration game that continues to receive sizable content updates 8 years after its launch, and the developers have assured fans on their Steam page that despite the sequel's announcement, "Astroneer will continue to live on with more updates and content for years to come".
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Doom: The Dark Ages — Release date, trailers & everything we know
Doom games in order: Chronological and release date