Trailblazing women in space quiz: Can you name the first five female astronauts in space?
These women broke boundaries and reached for the stars.
Before spaceflight became more inclusive, a few extraordinary women broke through the stratosphere — and the barriers of history.
The journey wasn’t easy. These women came from different countries, backgrounds, and missions, but they all shared one thing: courage.
From the Cold War era to the Space Shuttle program, each of these astronauts made history with their first flight. Some were scientists, some pilots, all pioneers.
Whether you’re a space enthusiast or just curious about the women who made history above the clouds, this quiz will take you on a journey through courage, science, and the stars. Let’s see how many of these cosmic pioneers you can name!
Try it out below and see how well you score!
