NASA's Apollo 8 moonshot saved 1968. Could Artemis 2 do the same in 2026?

This iconic view of the Earth rising over the moon was taken by astronaut Bill Anders on Dec. 24, 1968 during NASA's Apollo 8 lunar orbiting mission.

Fifty-seven years ago, three American astronauts set forth on one of the most audacious and inspiring journeys in human history.

In late December 1968, NASA astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell , and William Anders launched to the moon aboard Apollo 8 , becoming the first humans to break free of Earth's gravity and travel to another world.

The moon of 1968 was different from the one that shines today. In a year scarred by assassinations, social upheaval, and a grinding war in Vietnam, the moon became something more than a distant celestial body. It emerged as a symbol of hope, national purpose and American resolve. Just as the nation was seemingly spinning out of control and being drained of the last ounces of its spirit, the moon suddenly came within its grasp.

In a bold decision, stunning in both its simplicity and audacity, NASA chose to "bet the farm" to blunt Soviet lunar ambitions in the space race to the moon. Still recovering from 1967's devastating Apollo 1 launch pad fire that killed three astronauts (including Mercury astronaut Gus Grissom), the space agency abandoned its careful, methodical building-block approach of increasingly complex Apollo Earth orbital missions and threw a "Hail Mary pass."

Hail Mary to the moon

The crew of NASA's Apollo 8 mission, commander Frank Borman (right, waving), common module pilot Jim Lovell and lunar module pilot William Anders walk out to the transfer van on the way to the launch pad on Dec. 21, 1968. (Image credit: NASA)

Around Christmas 1968, the United States would launch Apollo 8 to orbit the moon on the first crewed flight of the Saturn V – then the most powerful rocket ever built – in a small spacecraft powered by a single engine that absolutely had to work.

It was brilliant. It took guts. And it was extraordinarily risky.

No space mission before or since had such a clear and uncomplicated objective. Two and a half hours after launch came words never before spoken during a space mission: "Apollo 8, you are GO for TLI" (trans-lunar insertion). They were "go" for the moon.

Historian Dwayne A. Day, who has written extensively on Cold War space history and intelligence programs, places NASA's decision in perspective.

" Frank Borman has said a CIA report (contending the Soviet Union was planning a manned lunar flyby by year's end) led to Apollo 8's mission to orbit the moon. But nothing I’ve found proves that," Day said. "What is clear is that the Lunar Module wasn't ready, and NASA wasn't going to hold Apollo 8 on the ground. In the moon race, NASA had the gas pedal pressed to the floor and it didn't matter if the Soviet Union was gaining on them in their rear-view mirror, they were not going to slow down."

After a 3-day journey, Borman, Lovell, and Anders fired Apollo 8's single Service Propulsion System engine to slow their spacecraft as it approached the moon, allowing lunar gravity to capture them into orbit.

From just 60 miles above the surface, the astronauts became the first humans to gaze upon the moon’s stark mountains and cratered plains. Then came a moment none of them expected: the blue marble of earth rising above the lunar horizon. In a single photograph — the now-iconic " Earthrise " — humanity saw itself from a quarter-million miles away, fragile and alone in the darkness.

New Yorkers honors Apollo 8 astronauts. Crowd line Apollo Way (it used to be Broadway) to welcome the spacemen with a ticker tape parade on Jan. 10, 1969. (Image credit: Tom Middlemiss/New York Daily News Archive /Getty Images)

On Christmas Eve, the crew aimed their black-and-white television camera at the lunar surface, broadcasting grainy images of craters and ancient seas drifting silently below. As families around the world paused their holiday celebrations, the astronauts unexpectedly began reading from the Book of Genesis: "In the beginning, God created the heaven and the Earth…"

The fusion of ancient scripture, the spirit of the season, and the stark beauty of the moon transformed the television broadcast into an indelible moment. For many, Christmas Eve 1968 would forever be remembered as " the lunar Christmas ."

The astronauts of Apollo 8 wave after leaving their recovery helicopter on Dec. 27, 1968. From left, they are: William Anders, Jim Lovell and Frank Borman. (Image credit: NASA)

As the new year approached, the gallant crew of Apollo 8 returned safely to Earth, their mission hailed as an inspirational and extraordinary accomplishment. Time Magazine halted its presses to name Borman, Lovell, and Anders "Men of the Year." A telegram to the astronauts captured the mood succinctly: "You saved 1968."

Andrew Chaikin, author of " A Man on the Moon: The Voyages of the Apollo Astronauts ," later reflected on the Apollo era.

"How could the most futuristic thing humans had ever done be so far in the past? In the narrative of the Space Age, Apollo is a chapter that feels jarringly out of sequence."

Artemis 2 to the moon

NASA's Artemis 2 astronauts walk out for a launch countdown test on Dec. 20, 2025 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They are (from right to left): NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Victor Glover, pilot; Christina Koch, mission specialist; and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist. (Image credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Today, NASA stands on the edge of a new lunar chapter. Artemis 2 — the first crewed mission of the Artemis program — is scheduled for launch in early 2026. The 10-day flight will carry astronauts around the moon to test the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket in deep space.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will become the first humans to venture to the vicinity of the moon since 1972 aboard their Orion spacecraft , fittingly named " Integrity ."

Glen E. Swanson, former Johnson Space Center chief historian and author of the just-published book " Inspired Enterprise: How NASA, the Smithsonian, and the Aerospace Community Helped Launch Star Trek " draws a direct parallel between Apollo 8 and today's challenges.

"Apollo 8 was about leaving the Earth and Apollo 11 was about arriving at the moon," Swanson said. "As we look from the vantage point of time, now that over half a century has passed since both of these events occurred, one might pause and ask which was more important?"

Swanson invokes the oft-repeated phrase "If we can land a man on the moon we can …" What can we do now as a nation other than sit by and watch others, such as China , go back to where we once were but can't now immediately return even if we tried?"

"Apollo was politics at its best and, as a result, NASA has both succeeded and suffered because of it," Swanson said. "It succeeded with its signature event - the technologically stunning and audaciously bold achievement of landing on the moon. But it has paid a very high price for that feat, especially when it came to formulating sustained long-range plans for human spaceflight."

Day strikes a similar note in comparing Apollo 8 to Artemis 2.

"History doesn't echo, but sometimes it rhymes," he said. "Some historians have claimed that Apollo 8 was the real end of the moon race. But that's only because the Soviet Union had no chance of landing a cosmonaut on the moon before Apollo 11."

"Today, we have a similar but different situation — NASA could send humans around the moon again, but China could still beat Artemis 3 to land on the moon. Will that really matter? It could symbolize Chinese ascendancy in technology. But we have many different measures of technological supremacy compared to the 1960s, so it's unclear that the impact will be as great as the first race to the moon."

NASA's big comeback?

Fast forward to 2025, there are serious issues affecting NASA . As the current administration proposed slashing its budget, the agency lacked a full-time administrator for 11 months before Jared Issacman’s confirmation on Dec. 17 . Morale among its workforce is at a low ebb; many highly skilled and valued staff members have either been furloughed or simply walked away. A respected group of former astronauts have warned such reductions could put crew safety at higher risk. These combined factors raise the specter of what NASA's future will look like.

Still, Apollo 8 offers a reminder that leadership in space is not defined solely by who arrives first, but by who dares to move forward when the outcome is uncertain. In 1968, three astronauts carried a divided world to the moon and, in doing so, helped a weary planet rediscover its sense of possibility. As Artemis 2 prepares to depart on a voyage "From the Earth to the Moon," the question is not whether history can be repeated but whether its quiet courage can be summoned again.