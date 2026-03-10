'War Machine's' Alan Ritchson and director Patrick Hughes on why they filmed the action flick 'like a horror movie' (interview)

Click for next article

Australian director Patrick Hughes knows a thing or two about gung-ho macho movies that elicit a visceral response, having directed "The Expendables 3" and "The Hitman’s Bodyguard."

Now he’s brought his potent filmmaking toolbox to " War Machine ," a new Netflix sci-fi thriller starring "Reacher's" imposing specimen Alan Ritchson, which smashed onto Netflix starting on March 6.

"War Machine" is an absolute juggernaut of a military survival flick featuring Ritchson as a Staff Sergeant — known only by his callsign, 81 — leading a squad of Army Ranger candidates on their final Death March test out into the wilderness.

Unfortunately, a passing asteroid deposits a killer alien robot in their midst, and the soldiers must fend for themselves as this marauding mech stalks them with guns and lasers blazing. Ritchson is supported by a solid ensemble cast that also includes Dennis Quaid, Esai Morales, Stephan James, and Jai Courtney.

We connected with Ritchson and Hughes to hear more about this insanely entertaining project, filming in Australia and New Zealand, and what audiences can expect when "War Machine" is abruptly unleashed upon unsuspecting fans eager for an explosive "Predator"-like experience.

"The big hook for me was just the amount of heart that this movie had," Ritchson tells Space.

"I felt so touched emotionally as I watched that journey. I loved the spirit of "81" so much that I went and got an "81" tattoo before we even had this thing fully set up. My makeup artist loves me for it. I'm getting death looks from her right now because she has to cover it all the time. The spirit of who this character was and his journey was something I related to so much. I want the persevering spirit that "81" has to be something I’m reminded of constantly.

Ritchson is known for his action-heavy roles and impressive physique, but even he was tested to the extreme on the set of "War Machine."

"I've done a lot of physical roles, but it took everything to the next level," explains Ritchson. "Patrick came right out and said we’re going to shoot this like a horror movie on location in these beautiful, real places around Australia and New Zealand, and it's going to be like nothing else we've ever seen. I just wanted to be a part of it in all the myriad ways."

Filmed off a smart testosterone-injected screenplay by Hughes and James Beaufort, "War Machine" doesn’t reinvent the sub-genre, but certainly reminds us all of how much fun these types of cinematic thrillrides can be when an invested cast and crew operate on all cylinders.

"I was shown a lot of westerns growing up," Hughes notes regarding the movie’s influences and inspirations.

"My dad introduced me to westerns, and I became obsessed with those. And in turn realizing that that is the birth of the action genre. So I'd say there's a touch of the "Pale Rider" in there. It's the man with no name. The drifting angel archetype. And then there's also "Deliverance" because essentially it is a big action sci-fi film, but it's also a survival film."

While it's definitely a big, bombastic action film, "War Machine" also takes influence from other genres to craft its atmosphere.

"I personally feel like you can't make a survival film without ultimately leaning into horror because survival is about being lost in isolation," explains Hughes. "To put these characters off grid with no comms, no ammo, no weapons, nothing except their bare bones and their hands and everything they’ve learned through this training selection program, and to turn it into this 48 hours of horror they have to survive. I just wanted to make a film that was completely non-stop from start to end."

(L-R) Dennis Quaid, Esai Morales, and Alan Ritchson in "War Machine" (Image credit: Netflix)

Without any specific spoilers, "War Machine" does finish with the perfect set-up for a sequel, and it sounds like it could very well happen if it's received well and Netflix chooses to run it back again.

"I know exactly where it's going if they ultimately make that call," Hughes reveals. "We made 'War Machine' as a standalone one-and-done. But it is a film that structurally starts with the micro and ends with the macro, and I felt like that was a really unique, fun walk. It is an origin story of "81," so it would really be exciting. We both know exactly where it would go."

"War Machine" is available now to stream exclusively on Netflix.