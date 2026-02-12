'Predator: Badlands' traded horror for a science fantasy 'Sword and Sorcery' vibe, and we think it was the right call

News
By published

Dan Trachtenberg's third Predator movie is the most substantial evolution of the sci-fi franchise to date and boldly embraces other genres' strengths.

Stills from Predator: Badlands
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Even watching the trailers, we knew Predator: Badlands was going to be a very different kind of Predator movie. From Weyland-Yutani having a major presence to a Grogu-like alien critter joining the adventure, we were happy to see director and co-writer Dan Trachtenberg taking the sci-fi franchise into new territory. But somehow, the end result was even bolder than we'd anticipated.

The filmmaker already cited classics like Conan the Barbarian and Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior as influences, but it's hard not to see tints of The Mandalorian, John Carter, and Riddick in there as well.

Spoilers for Predator: Badlands past this point. If you haven't watched it, good news! It's just landed on Hulu and Disney+. Go watch it and come back… We'll wait.

A universe expanded

A scene from 20th Century Studios&#039; PREDATOR: BADLANDS film. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. &amp;copy; 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Earlier in 2025, Trachtenberg also dropped an extra gift in the form of Predator: Killer of Killers, the franchise's first venture into animation. It was a brilliant anthology and the first sign that the filmmaker and Disney-owned 20th Century Studios were finally ready to escape the original's shadow. Prey had already delivered the best possible refresh of that type of Predator story, so Killer of Killers tried something different; it took us on a bloody trip across history with a surprise fourth act that greatly expanded the Predator universe and teased a new set of exciting possibilities.

Predator: Badlands – despite being live-action and releasing in theaters versus Disney Plus – feels like a bigger gamble, and the sort of $100-million anomaly that shouldn't exist at all.

Yautja Prime (the Predator homeworld) is explored for the first time in live-action since AvP: Requiem gave us a quick look at the planet, exploring their culture, gadgets, and traditions. How do they even maintain an interstellar civilization if all they do is go on space safaris? The final scene in the movie might have answered that in semi-comedic fashion, too.

Now rocking a fully realized Yautja language (developed by linguist Britton Watkins), the alien hunters are "humanized" and given depth through familiar struggles and emotions moviegoers could instantly relate to. They're no longer killers who lack empathy or are just following a strict code of honor… well, at least not all of them. This is universe-building that couldn't have happened within the realm of sci-fi horror.