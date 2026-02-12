'Predator: Badlands' traded horror for a science fantasy 'Sword and Sorcery' vibe, and we think it was the right call

Even watching the trailers, we knew Predator: Badlands was going to be a very different kind of Predator movie. From Weyland-Yutani having a major presence to a Grogu-like alien critter joining the adventure, we were happy to see director and co-writer Dan Trachtenberg taking the sci-fi franchise into new territory. But somehow, the end result was even bolder than we'd anticipated.

The filmmaker already cited classics like Conan the Barbarian and Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior as influences, but it's hard not to see tints of The Mandalorian , John Carter, and Riddick in there as well.

Predator: Badlands delivers a relentless action-adventure romp, which remains plenty brutal despite the lack of humans, landing closer to fantasy adventures from the 1980s, pulp magazines, and the stories that we previously saw in Dark Horse's best Predator comics .

Did this brave new approach to refreshing the Predator movie series work? The box office results might have been disappointing, but we still think it was a bold swing that will lead the franchise to a brighter future.

Spoilers for Predator: Badlands past this point. If you haven't watched it, good news! It's just landed on Hulu and Disney+. Go watch it and come back… We'll wait.

A universe expanded

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Earlier in 2025, Trachtenberg also dropped an extra gift in the form of Predator: Killer of Killers , the franchise's first venture into animation. It was a brilliant anthology and the first sign that the filmmaker and Disney-owned 20th Century Studios were finally ready to escape the original's shadow. Prey had already delivered the best possible refresh of that type of Predator story, so Killer of Killers tried something different; it took us on a bloody trip across history with a surprise fourth act that greatly expanded the Predator universe and teased a new set of exciting possibilities.

Predator: Badlands – despite being live-action and releasing in theaters versus Disney Plus – feels like a bigger gamble, and the sort of $100-million anomaly that shouldn't exist at all.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yautja Prime (the Predator homeworld) is explored for the first time in live-action since AvP: Requiem gave us a quick look at the planet , exploring their culture, gadgets, and traditions. How do they even maintain an interstellar civilization if all they do is go on space safaris? The final scene in the movie might have answered that in semi-comedic fashion, too.