The Marathon Collector’s Edition nails the assignment as Bungie's sci-fi shooter finally launches

Bungie’s Marathon reboot is finally here, and while most players are looking to jump straight into its brutal extraction shooter runs, those captivated by the game’s “graphic retro futurism” aesthetic might want to look into its stunning Collector’s Edition.

Ahead of the game’s launch on March 5 (aka today), we were lucky enough to receive the complete physical Collector’s Edition. These are our full, unfiltered thoughts on the thing... which is bigger than your average collector’s edition and goes the extra mile with its attention to detail.

I’m not usually a big fan of collector’s editions; they're usually overpriced just because an okay-ish figure or statuette is included, and the other included goodies rarely make up for the high price tag. Out of the box, though, my first impressions of the Marathon Collector’s Edition were "wow, this feels nice".

The box itself is a bit of an event, thanks to the “premium hexagon packaging,” which is layered (like an onion). Once you take off the first layer, you get a “deeper” look at the Thief Runner Shell at the center of this edition. Each one of these “skins” is filled with neat visual touches and text blurbs that seem lifted straight out of the in-game lore.

In Marathon’s distant future (which serves as a sequel of sorts to the original single-player sci-fi shooters), augmented humans with cybernetic bodies infiltrate the decaying remains of the lost Tau Ceti IV colony to acquire valuable tech while fighting off droid forces and other ruthless squads of players. It’s an alien world full of mystery, but when it comes to human presence, the art direction is a fusion of “retro cool” and modern tech, often evoking the look of 3D-printed models. The edgy-but-clean aesthetic covers the Runners’ bodies and most of the gadgets and weaponry, and this CE’s hexagonal box follows that style.

“Shells” are essentially the models/classes players will have access to (with more set to arrive via free updates in the future), so it makes sense that the art-covered box itself opens up like what we understand as a shell, gradually revealing the Thief’s body layers and even their insides. It's a wonderful aesthetic choice that means the box — and not just its contents — is a core part of the collection.

There’s a lenticular poster that also acts as one of the aforementioned layers. It works so nicely as part of the package that I actually felt bad removing it to access the rest of the goodies. It looks great on its own, though.

At this point, the six art postcards are revealed, with each giving us a good look at the game’s launch-day Shells with hi-res screenshots printed on cardboard. These aren’t different from the ones you’d find in other premium editions. Perhaps more special are the “silkworm miniature” and iron-on embroidered patch that's ideal for giving your bag or jacket a stylish glow-up.

The main event, of course, is the 1/6th Scale Thief Statue with LED lights. I don’t know exactly how heavy I was expecting it to be, but it was heavier than that. You could use this thing as a blunt weapon in a hurry, which is always a reassuring sign of quality in a collectible.