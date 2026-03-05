Watch Rocket Lab launch mystery mission for confidential customer today

Liftoff of the "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed" mission is scheduled for 6:53 p.m. ET today (March 5).

Rocket Lab will launch a mystery mission this evening (March 5), and you can watch the action live.

a black rocket rolls horizontally down a road toward a launch pad while several people look on

Rocket Lab rolls its Electron launcher out ahead of the "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed" mission, which is scheduled to launch on March 5, 2026. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

We don't know much about "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed." Rocket Lab announced the planned launch just a few hours before liftoff and provided few details, saying that it's "for a confidential commercial customer."

Some observers are speculating this customer may be the Virginia company BlackSky, which operates a constellation of sharp-eyed Earth-observation satellites.

Rocket Lab has flown many missions for BlackSky to date and recently has been helping the company build out its new "Gen-3" constellation in low Earth orbit.

Today's launch will be the 76th to date for the 59-foot-tall (18-meter-tall) Electron, which gives small satellites dedicated rides to orbit.

The rocket flew a company-record 18 times last year. Rocket Lab also launched HASTE, a suborbital version of Electron designed to help customers test hypersonic technologies, three times in 2025. All 21 of these missions were successful.

