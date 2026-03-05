Watch Rocket Lab launch mystery mission for confidential customer today

Click for next article

Rocket Lab - 'Insight At Speed Is A Friend Indeed' Launch - YouTube Watch On

Rocket Lab will launch a mystery mission this evening (March 5), and you can watch the action live.

An Electron rocket is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab 's New Zealand site today at 6:53 p.m. EST (2353 GMT; 12:53 p.m. on March 6 local time), kicking off a mission the company calls "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed."

You can watch the liftoff here at Space.com courtesy of Rocket Lab, or directly via the company . Coverage will begin about 20 minutes before launch.

Rocket Lab rolls its Electron launcher out ahead of the "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed" mission, which is scheduled to launch on March 5, 2026. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

We don't know much about "Insight at Speed is a Friend Indeed." Rocket Lab announced the planned launch just a few hours before liftoff and provided few details, saying that it's "for a confidential commercial customer."

Some observers are speculating this customer may be the Virginia company BlackSky, which operates a constellation of sharp-eyed Earth-observation satellites.

Rocket Lab has flown many missions for BlackSky to date and recently has been helping the company build out its new "Gen-3" constellation in low Earth orbit .

Today's launch will be the 76th to date for the 59-foot-tall (18-meter-tall) Electron, which gives small satellites dedicated rides to orbit.

