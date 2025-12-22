Rocket Lab launches final mission of 2025, sends Japanese Earth-observing satellite to orbit (video)

Rocket Lab launched its 21st and final mission of the year over the weekend, sending a private Japanese Earth-observing satellite to orbit.

An Electron rocket carrying the QPS-SAR-15 satellite, nicknamed Sukunami-I, lifted off from Rocket Lab 's New Zealand site on Sunday (Dec. 21) at 1:36 a.m. EST (0636 GMT; 7:36 p.m. local time in New Zealand).

The launch, which the company called "The Wisdom God Guides," went well: Electron's "kick stage" deployed Sukunami-I into a circular orbit 357 miles (575 kilometers) above Earth as planned.

A Rocket Lab Electron rocket launches "The Wisdom God Guides" mission for the Japanese company iQPS from New Zealand on Dec. 21, 2025. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

Once it's up and running, the satellite will join the Earth-observing constellation operated by Japanese company iQPS. Its spacecraft view our planet using synthetic aperture radar, meaning they can peer through clouds and get good looks at night as well as during the day.

"The Wisdom God Guides" was Rocket Lab's sixth launch in 2025 for iQPS and its seventh for the company overall. And the Japanese company has booked an additional five Electron launches in 2026, according to Rocket Lab.

Sunday's flight was the last of the year for Rocket Lab. It has now launched 21 missions in 2025, adding to the company's single-year record. The previous high, set last year, was 16.

All of this year's launches were successful. Eighteen were orbital launches with the 59-foot-tall (18-meter-tall) Electron. The other three involved HASTE, a modified, suborbital version of Electron designed to let customers test hypersonic technologies in the final frontier.

"Our new record of annual launches and the breadth of upcoming missions go to show how much of a global impact Electron continues to have on the space industry, and we're looking forward to another year of continued execution in 2026," Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

"In 2026, we're expanding Electron’s global reach with more multi-launch constellation deployments, dedicated missions for domestic civil space and international space agencies in Japan and Europe, and both suborbital and orbital launches with defense applications for hypersonic technology and national security," he added.