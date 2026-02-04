A monstrous sunspot 15 Earth's wide is currently facing Earth: Here's how to see it for yourself
But best be quick, it might not be visible for long!
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Twice a month
Strange New Words
Space.com's Sci-Fi Reader's Club. Read a sci-fi short story every month and join a virtual community of fellow science fiction fans!
A monstrous sunspot region 15-Earths-wide is currently so large it can be seen without binoculars or telescopes. But you'll still need proper eye protection. Here's how you can spot it without putting your vision at risk.