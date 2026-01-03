The largest sun of 2026 rises today as Earth draws closest to our parent star

The sun captured during perihelion in the sky over Yinchuan, China in January 2024.

The sun will appear larger in the sky than on any other day in 2026 on Jan. 3, as our planet reaches its closest point to our parent star in its 365-day orbit during an event known to astronomers as perihelion .

Earth orbits the sun at an average distance of 93 million miles (150 million kilometers), a distance known as 1 astronomical unit . However, our planet's path around its star isn't a perfect circle, but rather takes the form of an ellipse, or oval, which sees Earth's distance from the sun vary by approximately 3% as it progresses through its yearly orbit.

The moment of perihelion — our closest approach to the sun in 2026 — will occur at 12:15 p.m. EST (1715 GMT) on Jan. 3, when our Blue Marble will pass 91,498,806 miles 147,253,054 km) from our parent star.

Around this time, the sun would loom fractionally larger when viewed through a telescope fitted with a quality solar filter compared to how it would look at its most distant point from the sun known as aphelion, when we are separated by a further 3.1 million miles (5 million km).

However, this difference is very slight, with the sun having an angular size of 32 arcminutes and 31 arcseconds at perihelion compared to 31 arcminutes and 27 arcseconds at aphelion, according to In-The-Sky . The slight decrease in our distance to the sun also has no appreciable effect on Earth's temperature or the passage of the seasons, which is driven by the 23.4 degree tilt in Earth's rotational axis relative to our orbit around the sun.

Remember, it's never safe to look at the sun with the naked eye or through an ordinary telescope, pair of binoculars, or any other optical equipment as doing so can lead to an instant and permanent loss of vision.

Editor's Note: If you have the specialized equipment needed to safely capture an image of the sun during perihelion and would like to share your astrophotography with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.