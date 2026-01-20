Comet Wierzchos buzzes the sun later today: But can you see it?

News
By published

C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) brightened significantly ahead of its close approach to the sun.

A composite image showing the sun&#039;s disk on the left and the nucleus and coma of a comet pictured against a distant starfield on the right.
Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) pictured next to the sun. (Image credit: Image left: NASA/Goddard/SDO NASA image use policy. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Image right: NASA/JPL-Caltech/IRSA/ZTF)

Solar system comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) makes its closest approach to the sun today (Jan. 20) during an event known as perihelion, when it will pass a little over half the Earth-sun distance from our parent star, causing it to brighten significantly.

Comet Wierzchos makes its closest flyby at 1:24 p.m.EST (1824 GMT) on Jan. 20, passing the sun at a distance of 52.6 million miles (84.6 million km).

The comet is expected to reach a peak brightness, or magnitude, of around +8.1 in the days following perihelion, according to the Comet Observation Database (COBS) run by the Crni Vrh Observatory in Slovenia (the lower the number, the brighter the object in the night sky). That puts C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) beyond naked-eye visibility, which allows us to see objects down to a magnitude of approximately +6.5 under dark sky conditions. However, the comet should be visible with the aid of a small backyard telescope, assuming that you're in the right part of the world to see it.

By mid-January, comet Wierzchos will be traveling through the stars of the southerly constellation Microscopium and will be lost from sight below the horizon during the nighttime hours for stargazers in the U.S.

Northern Hemisphere observers will get another chance to see C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) in the weeks following its close approach to Earth on Feb. 17, when it will pass a little over 93 million miles (1 Astronomical Unit) from our Blue Marble. During this event, known as perigee, the comet will appear low on the southwestern horizon at sunset for stargazers in the U.S. with an estimated magnitude of +8.9. C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos)'s brightness will continue to recede as it rises higher in the evening sky in the following weeks, as it travels away from the warming influence of the sun.

C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) was discovered in March 2024 by astronomers analyzing data collected by the Catalina Sky Survey — a NASA-funded project at the University of Arizona, which continuously scans the night sky for potentially hazardous near-Earth objects.

The wandering body is thought to have originated from the shell of icy material that surrounds the solar system known as the Oort Cloud and was first spotted as it raced sunward at a distance of 8 AU. It has since been observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, which recorded a distinct lack of cobalt in its light fingerprint, suggesting that the element may have been lost prior to being expelled by giant inner solar system planets shortly after its formation.

Photographers hoping to capture the silent majesty of wandering comets should read our guide to photographing comets with a DSLR, while those looking to update their equipment would do well to read our roundups of the top cameras and lenses for astrophotography.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your comet images with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Anthony Wood
Anthony Wood
Skywatching Writer

Anthony Wood joined Space.com in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.

