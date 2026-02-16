What time is the annular solar eclipse on Feb. 17?

An annular solar eclipse will turn the sun into a dramatic "ring of fire" on Feb. 17 , as the moon passes between Earth and the sun, leaving a thin outer ring of sunlight visible. This striking effect will last up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds at the greatest eclipse.

The eclipse will progress as follows, according to Time and Date :

Partial eclipse begins — 4:56 a.m. EST (0956 GMT)

Maximum "ring of fire" annularity — 7:12 a.m. EST (1212 GMT)

Partial eclipse ends — 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT)

Only a very small region of Antarctica lies in the path of annularity, a roughly 2,661-mile-long and 383-mile-wide (4,282 by 616 kilometers) corridor where the moon will cover about 96% of the sun's disk. Viewers elsewhere in Antarctica and across parts of southern Africa and southernmost South America will see a partial solar eclipse rather than a full "ring of fire".

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between Earth and the sun , but is too far from Earth to completely cover the sun's disk. The smaller-looking moon leaves a bright outer ring of the sun visible — often called a "ring of fire" — at maximum eclipse.

REMEMBER to NEVER look directly at the sun. To view this solar eclipse safely, you must use solar filters at all times. Whether your location will experience a partial solar eclipse or an annular solar eclipse, the dangers are the same. Observers will need to wear solar eclipse glasses, and cameras, telescopes and binoculars must have solar filters placed in front of their lenses at all times.

Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations. Keep up with the latest solar eclipse news with our solar eclipse live blog .

Composite image showing the stages of an annular solar eclipse as the moon takes an increasingly bigger "bite" our of the sun. (Image credit: Allexxandar via Getty Images)

When can I next see a solar eclipse?

After Feb. 17, the next solar eclipse will be a total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026 . This total eclipse will be visible from parts of Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain, with a partial eclipse seen across broader regions of Europe and Africa.