1 week until an annular solar eclipse turns the sun into a 'ring of fire' over Antarctica

The moon will pass directly in front of the sun on Feb. 17, setting the stage for a dramatic annular solar eclipse.

The edge of the sun is visible around the silhouette of the moon during an eclipse, forming a burning ring behind a veil of thin clouds.
An annular solar eclipse captured in the sky over Nevada in October 2023. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

We're just one week away from the first solar eclipse of 2026! Here's what you need to know before a dramatic "ring of fire" annular eclipse darkens the sky over Antarctica on Feb. 17, likely confusing millions of penguins.

The eerie dimming is possible thanks to an extraordinary bit of celestial geometry. Earth's moon is 400 times smaller than the sun, which happens to be, on average, 400 times farther from our planet than its natural satellite — a wondrous cosmic coincidence that causes both celestial objects to appear the same size in our sky.

When is the next solar eclipse?

Feb. 17 will see a spectacular annular solar eclipse unfold over a swathe of Antarctica, as the moon glides between the sun and Earth, occulting the vast majority of our parent star while leaving its outer rim visible to form a burning halo in the southern sky.

The period of maximum eclipse — an event known as annularity — is set to begin at 7:12 a.m. EST (1212 GMT) and will last for 1 minute and 52 seconds, after which the moon's silhouette will slide inexorably off the solar disk.

The path of the annular solar eclipse on Feb. 17, 2026. (Image credit: Michael Zeiler/EclipseAtlas.com)

Sadly, the full ring of fire will only be witnessed by the few human beings inhabiting research stations in the path of annularity, along with the millions of penguins who call the frozen continent home. Skywatchers in the southern extreme of South Ameri