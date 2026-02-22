Why do some places on Earth get far more solar eclipses than others?

On Aug. 2, 1153, Jerusalem — one of the oldest cities in the world — experienced a total solar eclipse for the last time until Aug. 6, 2241, according to the book Totality by the late Fred Espenak, NASA's eclipse calculator extraordinaire. That's a gap of 1,108 years. Meanwhile, people living in a quadrant covering about 32,400 square miles (52,200 square kilometers) in Illinois, Missouri, and Kentucky experienced totality twice in just 6 years, 7 months, and 18 days.

Why are generation after generation of people in Jerusalem so unlucky, while those in Perryville, Cape Girardeau, Paducah, Carbondale, Makanda, Harrisburg and Metropolis are overfamiliar with totality from their backyards? Why do some locations on Earth never see a total solar eclipse within multiple human lifetimes, while others have a path of totality — typically about 100 miles wide — cross their home regularly?

Why are eclipses "unfairly" distributed around the world? The answers come in the form of numbers, but also in orbital cycles operating over more than mere millennia.

How often do total solar eclipses occur?

The frequency of total solar eclipses is difficult to pin down because the intervals between them occurring at any one place are highly irregular. The reference work is a 1982 paper by Belgian astronomer Jean Meeus, a legend of mathematical astronomy. Using an HP-85 personal computer — one of the first available — Meeus calculated paths of totality over the next 600 years to arrive at an answer. The received wisdom was that a total solar eclipse occurs at a given place on Earth once every 360 years, on average, but that figure traced back to a 1926 astronomy textbook that offered no supporting calculation. Meeus' calculations refined the figure to an average of 375 years. This number has been the standard ever since, but given advances in computing, recent efforts have sought to refine it by crunching more data in different ways.

NASA's 5,000-year heat map

NASA's heatmap showing the frequency of total solar eclipses over the 5,000 years from 2,000 BCE to 3,000 CE. (Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

In March 2024, just before the second "Great American Eclipse" in seven years, Ernie Wright at NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio published a heat map of paths of totality across Earth. It contains the paths of 3,742 total solar eclipses across the 5,000 years between 2,000 B.C. and 3,000 C.E. It was created using the Five Millennium Canon of Solar Eclipses , a list of eclipses calculated by Jean Meeus and the late Fred Espenak, published in 2006. "It's evident from the heatmap that a total solar eclipse can happen absolutely anywhere on Earth," wrote Wright. "In fact, there isn't a single pixel in the map that isn't visited by at least one eclipse — not a single goose egg in any of the 14.6 million points sampled by the map." Every pixel on Wright's map experiences between one and 35 total solar eclipses in the 5,000-year period.

A paper submitted to arXiv in February and accepted for publication in the Journal of the British Astronomical Association later this year — is the most comprehensive attempt, covering 35,538 solar eclipses across 14,999 years, a computing job that used 662,000 gigabyte-hours of memory and 147,000 core hours over 102 days of continuous calculations. It found that a new, refined figure — 373 years . "Meeus' number is so widely quoted, and we thought it would be interesting to see what would happen if you let a modern computer loose on the same problem," lead author Graham Jones, an astrophysicist and science communicator at Time and Date, told Space.com. However, as well as refining Meeus's work, this research uncovered deeper patterns in where and when total solar eclipses occur, tied to Earth's orbital mechanics.

The 'latitude effect'

More total solar eclipses occur around the Arctic and Antarctic Circles, such as this one in Svalbard, in 2015. (Image credit: Photo by NTB SCANPIX / AFP) (Photo by -/NTB SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Both recent papers reveal patterns of where and when total solar eclipses occur that were previously only suspected. A striking finding from Time and Date's paper is a "latitude effect," whereby the frequency of solar eclipses of any type peaks around the Arctic and Antarctic Circles and is lowest near the equator. The reason is simple — near the polar circles, the sun 's path skims along the horizon during certain times of the year, increasing the window during which an eclipse can occur.

Wright's research for NASA found that more total eclipses happen in the northern hemisphere than in the southern hemisphere, mostly because of Earth's slightly elliptical orbit around the sun. They're also more frequent in summer because the sun is up longer then. "Summer in the northern hemisphere happens when the Earth is near aphelion, its farthest distance from the sun for the year, and this makes the sun a bit smaller in the sky, giving the moon a better chance of covering it completely," writes Wright. However, the dates of aphelion and