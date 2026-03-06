Watch Japan's 1st HTV-X cargo craft leave the International Space Station today

Click for next article

JAXA HTV-X1 Cargo Departure - YouTube Watch On

Japan's new HTV-X cargo spacecraft will depart the International Space Station today (March 6) after a four-month stay, and you can watch the action live.

The vehicle — known as HTV-X1, because it's the first of its kind — is scheduled to be released by the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm today at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).

You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency . Coverage will begin at 11:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT).

Japan’s new HTV‑X1 cargo spacecraft, carrying science, supplies and hardware for NASA and its international partners, is pictured on Oct. 29, 2025, after its capture by the International Space Station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm. (Image credit: NASA)

The robotic HTV-X is the successor to Japan's H-II Transfer Vehicle ( HTV ), which flew nine cargo missions to the International Space Station (ISS) from 2009 to 2020.

The new freighter launched for the first time on Oct. 25 , carrying about 9,000 pounds (4,080 kilograms) of food and other supplies to the orbiting lab. On Oct. 28 , HTV-X1 reached its destination, where it was grappled by Canadarm2 and affixed to the station's Harmony module.

The arm removed the vehicle from the module on Thursday (March 5), then began positioning it for today's planned release.

HTV-X1 will stay up for a while after that happens.

"The HTV-X1 spacecraft will remain in orbit for more than three months acting as a scientific platform for JAXA’s experiments," NASA officials said in an update on Monday (March 2), referring to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency .

"Following the deorbit command, the spacecraft will dispose of several thousand pounds of trash during reentry into Earth's atmosphere , where it will burn up harmlessly," they added.