Watch Japan's 1st HTV-X cargo craft leave the International Space Station today

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Japan's new HTV-X cargo spacecraft will depart the International Space Station today (March 6) after a four-month stay, and you can watch the action live.
The vehicle — known as HTV-X1, because it's the first of its kind — is scheduled to be released by the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm today at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT).
You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency. Coverage will begin at 11:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT).
The robotic HTV-X is the successor to Japan's H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV), which flew nine cargo missions to the International Space Station (ISS) from 2009 to 2020.
The new freighter launched for the first time on Oct. 25, carrying about 9,000 pounds (4,080 kilograms) of food and other supplies to the orbiting lab. On Oct. 28, HTV-X1 reached its destination, where it was grappled by Canadarm2 and affixed to the station's Harmony module.
The arm removed the vehicle from the module on Thursday (March 5), then began positioning it for today's planned release.
HTV-X1 will stay up for a while after that happens.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
"The HTV-X1 spacecraft will remain in orbit for more than three months acting as a scientific platform for JAXA’s experiments," NASA officials said in an update on Monday (March 2), referring to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
"Following the deorbit command, the spacecraft will dispose of several thousand pounds of trash during reentry into Earth's atmosphere, where it will burn up harmlessly," they added.
Three other freighters haul cargo up to the ISS these days as well — Russia's Progress vehicle, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus, and Dragon, which is built by SpaceX. Dragon is the only one that's reusable.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.