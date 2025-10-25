Watch Japan's advanced new cargo spacecraft launch to the ISS for the 1st time today

Launch of New unmanned cargo transfer spacecraft1（HTV-X1） aboard the 7th H3 Launch Vehicle (H3 F7) - YouTube Watch On

Japan's new HTV-X cargo spacecraft will launch on its first-ever mission to the International Space Station today (Oct. 25), and you can watch the action live.

The robotic HTV-X is scheduled to lift off atop an H3 rocket from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center today at around 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT and 9 a.m local Japan time on Oct. 26).

You can watch the launch live here at Space.com , courtesy of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ( JAXA ), or directly via the agency . Coverage will begin about an hour before liftoff.

Illustration of Japan's new HTV-X cargo spacecraft. (Image credit: JAXA)

The HTV-X is the successor to JAXA's H-II Transfer Vehicle ( HTV ), also known as Kounotori (Japanese for "White Stork"), which flew nine missions to the International Space Station (ISS) between September 2009 and May 2020.

At 26.2 feet (8 meters) long, the new freighter is about 4 feet (1.2 m) shorter than its predecessor, but it can loft roughly the same payload mass to low Earth orbit (about 13,200 pounds, or 6,000 kilograms). The HTV-X also offers other advantages.

"HTV-X enhances transportation capabilities and adds the capability to provide various users with on-orbit demonstration opportunities for up to 1.5 years after leaving ISS until reentry," Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which builds the HTV-X for JAXA, wrote in a description of the vehicle .

The HTV-X's potential uses also extend beyond the ISS, according to JAXA . The agency envisions it aiding "post-ISS human space activities in low Earth orbit" as well as possibly flying cargo to Gateway , the space station NASA may build in lunar orbit as part of its Artemis program .

