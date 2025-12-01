Cygnus XL brings cargo to the ISS for 1st time | Space photo of the day for Dec. 1, 2025

The Cygnus XL spacecraft, developed by Northrop Grumman, is seen from the International Space Station.

Getting cargo to the International Space Station (ISS) is no easy task, as the recent launch of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus XL spacecraft illustrated. Due to a thruster issue on the way to the ISS, the craft arrived a day later than expected, but was still no less appreciated for the important payload it carried for the astronauts of the Expedition 73 mission.

What is it?

Cygnus XL is Northrop Grumman 's largest cargo spacecraft to date. The spacecraft was reconfigured to have increased payload capacity , with a greater pressurized cargo volume and structural upgrades for heavier payloads, making it a vital asset for supporting long-duration missions aboard the ISS.

Since 2013, Cygnus missions have played a critical role in delivering experiments, spare parts, and daily necessities to astronauts aboard the ISS. These cargo missions are part of NASA's Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) program, which partners with private companies to maintain the logistics pipeline needed for humans to continuously live on the space station.

Where is it?

This image was taken from the International Space Station in low Earth orbit .

The Cygnus XL spacecraft seen from the ISS. (Image credit: NASA)

Why is it amazing?

As the ISS enters its later years of operation and plans accelerate for commercial space stations in the 2030s, the demand for larger and more efficient cargo vehicles continues to grow. With the successful docking and unloading of the 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms) of cargo from this recent mission, the Cygnus XL spacecraft has illustrated how space operations can continue forward.

Want to learn more?

