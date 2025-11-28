Russia's only active launch pad for cosmonauts damaged by Soyuz crew launch to International Space Station
Two cosmonauts and an American astronaut arrived at the International Space Station safely, but damage caused by their launch may delay future Russian crew and cargo flights to the orbiting complex.
Russia's successful launch of three new crew members to the International Space Station on Thursday (Nov. 27), resulted in damage to country's only active launch pad for crewed spaceflights to the orbiting lab, Russia's federal space corporation has confirmed.
The maintenance cabin (also referred to as a service platform) located in the flame trench at the Baikonur Cosmodrome's Site 31/6 in Kazakhstan reportedly collapsed in the wake of the Soyuz MS-28 crew launching to the space station atop a Soyuz 2.1a rocket. The platform is needed in the preparation of boosters launching from the pad.
"The launch site was inspected, as is done every time after a rocket launch. Damage to a number of launch pad elements was detected," read a statement released by Roscosmos late on Thursday. "Such damage may appear after launch, so an inspection like this is mandatory in international practice."
"The condition of the launch complex is currently being assessed," the statement said. "All the necessary spare parts are available for restoration, and the damage will be repaired in the near future."
Site 31/6 has been used exclusively for Russian human and cargo flights to the International Space Station since 2020, after Site 1 was retired due a lack of funds for upgrades. Also known as "Gagarin's Start," Site 1 hosted the world's first human spaceflight by cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in 1961.
Site 31/6 was first used in January 1961 and has supported more than 400 launches since.
"There is some possibility that duplicate hardware could be borrowed from the mothballed Site 1 in Baikonur or from similar facilities at other launch sites," wrote journalist Anatoly Zak on his Russian Space Web site. "According to preliminary estimates, repairs of the service platform, known as 8U0216, could take up to two years."
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
It is unclear if another Russian launch pad could support flights to the space station. Roscosmos had scheduled an uncrewed Progress resupply mission in December.
The Soyuz MS-28 crew of Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikaev and NASA astronaut Chris Williams are safe aboard the space station, where they are expected to stay for the next eight months.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.
In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.