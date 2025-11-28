Grab the telescope that helped me stargaze in a light-polluted city — the Unistellar Odyssey Pro is now $1149 cheaper for Black Friday
By Harry Bennett published
Our best smart telescope for versatility, the Unistellar Odyssey Pro, is now only $3350 on Amazon for Black Friday, even cheaper than Unistellar's own site.
Black Friday sees retailers competing with each other to bring you the best deals and we have spotted a big one. Amazon is currently offering the Unistellar Odyssey Pro for $249 cheaper than it is on Unistellar's own sitewide Black Friday sale. I've used it to image a whole bunch of night sky objects, including nebulas, stars and galaxies.
You can get the Unistellar Odyssey Pro on sale for $3350 from Amazon.