The Unistellar eQuinox 2 Smart Telescope is our optical experts' choice as the best smart telescope. The Unistellar eQuinox 2 (sometimes written as Unistellar eQuinox II) is designed for both experienced skywatchers and beginners, providing stunning views and photos of the cosmos in what we consider an incredibly sleek and stylish design.

Right now, at B&H Photo in the lead-up to Black Friday, the Unistellar eQuinox 2 has dipped to nearly $2,000, from the MSRP of $2,799 to an incredible $2,099. It's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen, and even beats Unistellar's own Black Friday Month Sale price of $2,239.

Buy the Unistellar eQuinox 2 Smart Telescope with a $800 discount at B&H Photo.

In our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, optics expert Jase Parnell-Brookes gave the Unistellar an impressive four and a half stars out of five. Jase thought that it was an easy-to-use motorized smart telescope that delivered high-resolution astrophotography, and even for beginners and no prior knowledge, it's easy to operate, with the Unistellar app providing detailed views of the night sky at the press of a button.

With such a big discount, if you've been considering investing in the Unistellar eQuinox 2, then now may well be the time. Even with Black Friday weekend just around the corner, running from Nov. 28 to Cyber Monday on Dec. 1, this is the best price we've seen, and it's unlikely to go any cheaper.

Image 1 of 3 Operating the eQuinox 2 is done fully through the Unistellar app on smart devices. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The focusing wheel at the base of the eQuinox 2 smart telescope. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Minimalist design features a single button on the housing. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 looks identical to its predecessor, the eQuinox, but has a higher-resolution image sensor, which gives greater detail of the night sky. It also has a larger field of view.

What is appealing to the modern skywatcher is that, rather than using a viewfinder, the telescope wirelessly connects to your smartphone via Unistellar's app. Images from the eQuinox 2 are then shown on your phone screen, which also lets you control the telescope.

Elsewhere, we loved the smart light pollution reduction feature, ideal for users who don't live near a dark sky site and want to use it in their backyard.

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 smart telescope also impressed us with its branded tripod, which comes included, and the package is completed with a lens cap that doubles as a Bahtinov mask, battery and charger, and a set of adjustment tools too.

Key features: Image resolution: 6.2 MP, focal length: 450 mm, field of view: 34 x 47 arc minutes, mount: motorized alt-azimuth, limiting magnitude: 18.2, battery life: 11 hrs, mirror diameter: 114 mm, total weight: 9 kg, Auto Light Pollution Filter Software.

Price history: The Unistellar eQuinox 2 has been priced as low as $1,999 during Black Friday sales events on Amazon, but the usual MSRP on multiple online retailers is $2,799. So the current $2,379 price at Unistellar represents a hefty saving. You can also buy the eQuinox 2 at some other retailers with the same savings.

Reviews consensus: We gave the eQuinox 2 an impressive four and a half stars out of five review, and that is on par with the majority of Unistellar customers, with owners giving it an average 4.4 out of 5 score. Owners note the ease of use, build quality and functionality as some of its best features.

Space: ★★★★½ Live Science: ★★★★½

