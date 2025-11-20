The Unistellar Odyssey Pro is one of Unistellar's lightest and most compact smart telescopes, making it ideal for keen astronomers who want to grab a telescope and get stargazing with as little faff as possible.

You can be up and running in minutes with this smart telescope, meaning more time stargazing. With its automated functions to seek out night sky objects and its ability to image these objects, it reduces the need for an astrocam and other astro paraphernalia. Normally coming in at $4499, you can now grab this superb smart telescope for only $3350 at Adorama this Black Friday.



Receiving a fantastic 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review of the Unistellar Odyssey Pro, we were impressed by the color rendition and noise suppression as well as its ability to handle light pollution from nearby towns — this is thanks to Unistellar's Deep Dark Technology. This made for wonderful and detailed images of nebulas and star clusters. Not only did we rate it highly in our review, but we also voted it as the best for versatility in our best smart telescopes guide, highlighting its transportability as a key feature.

Save $1,149 Unistellar Odyssey Pro: was $4,499 now $3,350 at Adorama The Unistellar Odyssey Pro is lightweight and portable and, with night sky objects a click of a button away, easy to set up. Giving a digital view of the night sky, this telescope features image resolution of 4.1 MP and storage capacity of 64 GB. Using a motorized Alt-azimuth mount, this telescope is fully automated to search for night sky objects by the click of a button, offering detailed views even when contending with light pollution. We think it's one of the best smart telescopes you can buy.