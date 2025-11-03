Get 20% off all Unistellar smart telescopes for the month of November.

Unistellar is one of the biggest smart telescope companies around right now, offering a range of models that make finding and imaging celestial bodies super easy with their automatic go-to technology and built-in image-processing. The company is giving customers 20% off their entire line this November, ahead of Black Friday, including our best overall smart telescope, the Unistellar eQuinox 2 and our best for versatility, the Unistellar Odyssey. These smart telescopes make it easy to image many objects in the night sky, including stars, clusters, galaxies, the moon and even rare comets when they pass by!

They are also offering discounts on their smart telescope accessories. Their smart solar filters allow your smart telescope to safely point at the sun and observe solar features like sunspots and filaments. Unistellar has also crafted two bespoke backpacks that are designed to perfectly fit their smart telescopes and accompanying tripods, so you can safely transport them to dark sky sites for even more impressive observation sessions.

Telescopes aren't the only thing that Unistellar has revolutionized with modern technology, with their first round of smart binoculars shipping in the fall next year. The Unistellar Envision binoculars use an augmented reality (AR) overlay that identifies celestial objects and local geographical landmarks like mountains and hiking paths. They are currently taking pre-orders for their second batch until Nov. 2 and there are currently only 6 units available.

Unistellar smart binocular deals

Unistellar smart telescope deals

Best for versatility Save 20% ($500) Unistellar Odyssey: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Unistellar US Read more Read less ▼ Save $500 on our best smart telescope for versatility, thanks to its small form factor and light weight compared to the rest of the Unistellar line-up. It has autofocus and doesn't require collimation, so it is the perfect smart telescope for a beginner. It got four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey review thanks to its great views of deep space objects and good color rendition on astrophotography shots.

Save $1,000 Unistellar eVscope 2: was $4,999 now $3,999 at Unistellar US Read more Read less ▼ Save $1000 on the most premium model from the Unistellar line-up. It features an eyepiece for traditional viewing, a 7.7 MP camera and a 4.5-inch aperture. It is part of the Unistellar expert range, which has greater specs but also requires more hands-on control for collimation and focusing.



In our Unistellar eVscope 2 review, we gave it four and a half stars for easy go-to tracking of celestial objects and sleek, jaw-dropping design. The lens cap also features an integrated Bahtinov mask to aid in manual star focusing.

Unistellar backpack deals