Unistellar is offering 20% across its entire range of smart telescopes in November for Black Friday
Unistellar is cutting 20% off all of its smart telescopes and accessories, including the Odyssey Pro and the eQuinox 2 for the whole month of November, ahead of Black Friday on Nov. 28.
Unistellar is one of the biggest smart telescope companies around right now, offering a range of models that make finding and imaging celestial bodies super easy with their automatic go-to technology and built-in image-processing. The company is giving customers 20% off their entire line this November, ahead of Black Friday, including our best overall smart telescope, the Unistellar eQuinox 2 and our best for versatility, the Unistellar Odyssey. These smart telescopes make it easy to image many objects in the night sky, including stars, clusters, galaxies, the moon and even rare comets when they pass by!
You can get 20% off all Unistellar smart telescopes from now until the end of November.
They are also offering discounts on their smart telescope accessories. Their smart solar filters allow your smart telescope to safely point at the sun and observe solar features like sunspots and filaments. Unistellar has also crafted two bespoke backpacks that are designed to perfectly fit their smart telescopes and accompanying tripods, so you can safely transport them to dark sky sites for even more impressive observation sessions.
Telescopes aren't the only thing that Unistellar has revolutionized with modern technology, with their first round of smart binoculars shipping in the fall next year. The Unistellar Envision binoculars use an augmented reality (AR) overlay that identifies celestial objects and local geographical landmarks like mountains and hiking paths. They are currently taking pre-orders for their second batch until Nov. 2 and there are currently only 6 units available.
Unistellar smart binocular deals
Read moreRead less▼
Save $500 on these revolutionary augmented reality (AR) smart binoculars. We tried out an early release model and it felt like something out of Star Trek.
Identify over 1000 celestial objects with Envision's red AR overlay or even take a guided tour of the night sky. They can also identify geographical features like mountains and tag custom targets for future guided observation.
Note: Pre-orders are only available until Nov. 2 and there are under 6 units remaining.
Unistellar smart telescope deals
Read moreRead less▼
Save $500 on our best smart telescope for versatility, thanks to its small form factor and light weight compared to the rest of the Unistellar line-up. It has autofocus and doesn't require collimation, so it is the perfect smart telescope for a beginner.
It got four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey review thanks to its great views of deep space objects and good color rendition on astrophotography shots.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $800 on the pro version of the Unistellar Odyssey. This model features the same spec as its non-pro companion but includes a Nikon-made eyepiece for stargazers who prefer a traditional viewing experience.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $900 and stand out from the crowd on this red version of the Unistellar Odyssey Pro.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $560 on our best smart telescope overall. It has great light pollution reduction, a 6.2MP camera and a long 11-hour battery life. Along with the eVscope 2, it makes up the expert range of Unistellar's telescopes that have better resolution and a larger aperture.
In our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, we gave it four and a half stars and it features in five of our expert guides, including best telescopes for beginners and best telescopes for deep space.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $1000 on the most premium model from the Unistellar line-up. It features an eyepiece for traditional viewing, a 7.7 MP camera and a 4.5-inch aperture. It is part of the Unistellar expert range, which has greater specs but also requires more hands-on control for collimation and focusing.
In our Unistellar eVscope 2 review, we gave it four and a half stars for easy go-to tracking of celestial objects and sleek, jaw-dropping design. The lens cap also features an integrated Bahtinov mask to aid in manual star focusing.
Unistellar backpack deals
Read moreRead less▼
Save $60 on this thermo-formed protective shell backpack for the Unistellar Odyssey and Odyssey Pro. It has a tripod compartment and plenty of pockets for any other accessories you have.
It is perfect for taking the lightweight Odyssey range to dark sky sites and is suitable as carry-on luggage during aircraft travel.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $86 on this backpack designed especially for the eQuinox 2 and eVscope 2 models. It is padded with high-density foam to keep the expert range of smart telescopes safe during travel.
It also features a tripod compartment so you can carry everything on your back and a handy waist strap, which helps distribute the weight of the instruments.