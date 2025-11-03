Unistellar is offering 20% across its entire range of smart telescopes in November for Black Friday

Unistellar is cutting 20% off all of its smart telescopes and accessories, including the Odyssey Pro and the eQuinox 2 for the whole month of November, ahead of Black Friday on Nov. 28.

A red Unistellar Odyssey Pro pointing at the sky in a city at nighttime
Get 20% off all Unistellar smart telescopes for the month of November. (Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Unistellar is one of the biggest smart telescope companies around right now, offering a range of models that make finding and imaging celestial bodies super easy with their automatic go-to technology and built-in image-processing. The company is giving customers 20% off their entire line this November, ahead of Black Friday, including our best overall smart telescope, the Unistellar eQuinox 2 and our best for versatility, the Unistellar Odyssey. These smart telescopes make it easy to image many objects in the night sky, including stars, clusters, galaxies, the moon and even rare comets when they pass by!

You can get 20% off all Unistellar smart telescopes from now until the end of November.

Unistellar smart binocular deals

Unistellar Envision
Best smart binoculars for stargazing
Save 33% ($500)
Unistellar Envision: was $1,499 now $999 at Unistellar US
Save $500 on these revolutionary augmented reality (AR) smart binoculars. We tried out an early release model and it felt like something out of Star Trek.

Identify over 1000 celestial objects with Envision's red AR overlay or even take a guided tour of the night sky. They can also identify geographical features like mountains and tag custom targets for future guided observation.

Note: Pre-orders are only available until Nov. 2 and there are under 6 units remaining.

Unistellar smart telescope deals

Unistellar Odyssey
Best for versatility
Save 20% ($500)
Unistellar Odyssey: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Unistellar US
Save $500 on our best smart telescope for versatility, thanks to its small form factor and light weight compared to the rest of the Unistellar line-up. It has autofocus and doesn't require collimation, so it is the perfect smart telescope for a beginner.

It got four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey review thanks to its great views of deep space objects and good color rendition on astrophotography shots.

Unistellar Odyssey Pro
Save $800
Unistellar Odyssey Pro: was $3,999 now $3,199 at Unistellar US
Save $800 on the pro version of the Unistellar Odyssey. This model features the same spec as its non-pro companion but includes a Nikon-made eyepiece for stargazers who prefer a traditional viewing experience.

Unistellar Odyssey Pro - Red edition
Save $900
Unistellar Odyssey Pro - Red edition: was $4,499 now $3,599 at Unistellar US
Save $900 and stand out from the crowd on this red version of the Unistellar Odyssey Pro.

Unistellar eQuinox 2
Best smart telescope overall
Save $560
Unistellar eQuinox 2: was $2,799 now $2,239 at Unistellar US
Save $560 on our best smart telescope overall. It has great light pollution reduction, a 6.2MP camera and a long 11-hour battery life. Along with the eVscope 2, it makes up the expert range of Unistellar's telescopes that have better resolution and a larger aperture.

In our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, we gave it four and a half stars and it features in five of our expert guides, including best telescopes for beginners and best telescopes for deep space.

Unistellar eVscope 2
Save $1,000
Unistellar eVscope 2: was $4,999 now $3,999 at Unistellar US
Save $1000 on the most premium model from the Unistellar line-up. It features an eyepiece for traditional viewing, a 7.7 MP camera and a 4.5-inch aperture. It is part of the Unistellar expert range, which has greater specs but also requires more hands-on control for collimation and focusing.

In our Unistellar eVscope 2 review, we gave it four and a half stars for easy go-to tracking of celestial objects and sleek, jaw-dropping design. The lens cap also features an integrated Bahtinov mask to aid in manual star focusing.

Unistellar backpack deals

Unistellar Backpack (Odyssey and Odyssey Pro)
Save $60
Unistellar Backpack (Odyssey and Odyssey Pro): was $299 now $239 at Unistellar US
Save $60 on this thermo-formed protective shell backpack for the Unistellar Odyssey and Odyssey Pro. It has a tripod compartment and plenty of pockets for any other accessories you have.

It is perfect for taking the lightweight Odyssey range to dark sky sites and is suitable as carry-on luggage during aircraft travel.

Unistellar Backpack (eVscope 2 and eQuinox 2)
Save $86
Unistellar Backpack (eVscope 2 and eQuinox 2): was $429 now $343 at Unistellar US
Save $86 on this backpack designed especially for the eQuinox 2 and eVscope 2 models. It is padded with high-density foam to keep the expert range of smart telescopes safe during travel.

It also features a tripod compartment so you can carry everything on your back and a handy waist strap, which helps distribute the weight of the instruments.

Unistellar solar filter deals