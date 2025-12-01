The Occer 12x25 compact binoculars are a handy pair of compact binoculars that give you 12x magnification, great for having in your pocket and taking with you wherever you go. This Cyber Monday deal cuts the price of these binoculars in half, bringing them down to $20.

You can get the Occer 12x25 compact binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $20.

They have 25mm objective lenses, which might mean the image is a bit darker than naked-eye viewing but they offer amazing value, especially with a huge 49% off. We gave them three and a half stars in our Occer 12x25 compact binoculars review for their super-small size, robust build and plenty of textured grip.