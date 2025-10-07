What's not to love about stargazing? Light pollution, that's what. But, as part of October's Prime Day deals, you can save $50 on these Celestron Skymaster 20x80 binoculars, escape civilization's unwelcome skyglow and get great views of deep space.

You can get these Celestron Skymaster 20x80 binoculars for just $160 at Amazon.

That's not to say you have to go trekking with these binos. You can just as easily step into your backyard and point them at the moon for stunning views of Earth's natural satellite. These Celestron Skymaster 20x80 binoculars let in enough light for regular skywatching, thanks to their massive 80mm apertures.

They're a little too large to slip in a pocket, but they're portable enough that you can also go nature watching with them. We reviewed the Pro version of these binoculars (the key difference being their XLT-coated optics) and gave them four and a half stars. I own the similar Celestron Skymaster 25x70 binoculars and, thanks to their portability, on some evenings I use them more than my telescope.

Image 1 of 1 These Celestron Skymaster 20x80 binoculars offer impressive views of the cosmos. (Image credit: Celestron)

Even if you've already got a powerful telescope to hand, these Celestron Skymaster 20x80 binoculars are an absolute steal, especially if you want to stargaze on the go. These binos come with lens covers, carrying case, neck strap and more, and they're durable and weather-resistant as well.

Boasting high-quality BaK-4 prisms, you'll be sure of superb image quality. The body is made of polycarbonate and aluminum, making it durable and relatively lightweight, certainly compared to some other models. The one thing to be aware of is that, at nearly 5 lbs, they've still got some heft. If you're planning on holding them still for extended periods of time, you may benefit from one of the best tripods.

The housing is filled with nitrogen gas, which helps prevent fogging and the lenses' anti-reflective coating means they take in more than enough light for stargazing. My Celestron Skywatcher 25x70 binoculars have given me stunning views of the moon. They're also suitable for wildlife watching and, if you've got the arm strength, bringing sports and other events closer. Even factoring in their weight, they're comfortable to hold.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking for a more lightweight model, suitable for little hands? Check out our guide to the best binoculars for kids or the best compact binoculars.

Key features: rubber eyecups, 80 mm objectives, telescope mount, multi-coated lenses, Bak-4 prisms, 4.8 lbs weight.

Product launched: 2017

Price history: This is the cheapest the binoculars have been in six months, after briefly dipping to $144 in March.

Price comparison: Amazon: $160 | Walmart: $210 | Celestron: $210

Reviews consensus: In our review of the Celestron Pro Skymaster 20x80 we sang their praises, especially impressed by its deep sky views. Those who have purchased this model are similarly positive, praising their portability and their image quality.

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful, portable pair of binoculars, either for back garden skywatching, nature watching or virtually any other purpose.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're buying for children. These are heavy enough that you'll benefit from a tripod and will be too weighty for little hands.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.