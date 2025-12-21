When are the next best sales after Black Friday?
Black Friday offers massive discounts on a host of products, but you don't have to wait until the next one to save big. From Boxing Day to Prime Day 2026, we investigate which is the next best sales event.
Online sales are a great chance to upgrade your gear for less. That telescope you've got your eye on could suddenly be $200 cheaper, or a better model might suddenly become affordable. Either way, it's a fantastic opportunity to make your money go further.
Black Friday week is your best chance to save big. Technically, it's the Friday after thanksgiving but, in practice, retailers kick off their Black Friday sales well before the big day. Part of our job is bringing you the best deals and, we've got to say, this Black Friday saw some amazing savings.
Unfortunately, those deals are behind us, so you might be wondering, just what are the next best sales after Black Friday? Join us as we journey through the year to bring you the answer.
The best current deals
While Black Friday is behind us and Boxing Day is yet to arrive, there are still some deals to be had. Below are the best deals on telescopes, cameras and binoculars.
Save $200 on one of the best telescopes. It'll give you excellent views of everything from nearby planets to deep space nebula. And, thanks to its motorized features, you can jump to any object with just a few button presses.
Save over $450 on these Canon 10x42L IS WP binos, which we rank as the best overall binoculars. Thanks to their image stabilization features, you can enjoy shake-free stargazing which, coupled with their excellent image quality, makes them a steal at this price.