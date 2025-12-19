Love capturing the cosmos? Make your money go further this Christmas with these last-minute camera and lens deals
Whether you're buying for yourself or hunting for a gift for a keen astrophotographer, there's still time to save hundreds with these last-minute deals on cameras and lenses.
How much time? That depends on where you shop; Amazon, Walmart and many other retailers are still delivering in time for Christmas. Some will even let you order as late as December 23, for delivery on Christmas Eve. However, we wouldn't recommend you leave it that long. Aside from the fact that express shipping can cost extra, there's always the risk that a delivery will get unexpectedly delayed. So the sooner you order, the better.
That's where our guide to the best last-minute camera and lens deals comes in. We'll show you how to save serious money on photography gear, in time to capture December 27's first quarter moon.
Camera deals
If you're into astrophotography, or are thinking of getting into it, Christmas is a fantastic time to buy a camera and not just because of the savings on offer. The long nights also mean you'll have plenty of time to test your new gear out.
Aided by our experts, we've picked out the best last-minute deals on cameras, including major manufacturers like Sony, Canon and Nikon. Bear in mind that these deals are for the camera body only. So, if you don't already have a lens, look down the page where we delve into the best last-minute lens deals.
Save over $800 on the best camera you can buy. It's seriously versatile, capable of handling virtually any shooting situation, from astrophotography to portraits. The starting price appears to have been spiked, but this is still a great deal.
We rank the Sony Alpha 7R V as the best camera for autofocus, thanks to its groundbreaking AI-assisted AF system. It's a powerhouse of a camera and while, again, its starting price is spiked, this is still a serious saving.
Save $300 on our pick for the best camera for beginners. Not only is it user-friendly, suitable for both vlogging and basic astrophotography, it boasts superb image quality, thanks in part to its impressive 7-stops of in-body stabilization.