Do you have one of the best Nikon cameras and want to make the most of its photography power? Then you'll want a lens to match, which is why we have rounded up the best Nikon lenses.

You don't have to break the bank to level up your Nikon camera, though. The best Nikon lenses can be had for as little as a few hundred dollars, so you'll find something here to suit your pocket.

Just be aware that the weightier lenses will add bulk to your gear and may benefit from one of the best tripods. So let us help you choose the right Nikon lens, or if you're after a new camera body as well, we have also rounded up the best cameras.

Best Z-mount wide angle zoom lens

Image 1 of 1 The Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 is an impressive lens that all but eliminates chromatic abberation. (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Best Z-mount wide angle zoom lens: Combining a fast f/2.8 aperture with a lightweight design, this lens is excellent for on-the-go wide-angle photography with Z-mount cameras. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Full frame Mount type: Nikon Z-mount Focal range: 17-28mm Aperture range: f/2.8 - f/22 Autofocus: Yes Thread size: 67mm Weight: 0.99 lb (450 g) Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Adorama View at Crutchfield Reasons to buy + Light and compact + Constant f/2.8 aperture + Great value for money Reasons to avoid - Barrel distortion at 17mm - Not the widest focal range

Buy it if: ✅ You need a portable Z-mount wide zoom: The lightweight and compact design makes this lens great for travel photography and means you can pack light when going to dark sky sites.



✅ You shoot expansive astrophotography: The f/2.8 aperture makes this lens great for shooting astrophotography and the wide-angle focal range means that you can capture expansive scenes like the Milky Way.



Don't buy it if: ❌ You need extreme wide-angle coverage: The 17mm starting point is less wide than some other wide-angle lenses.



❌ You demand perfect optical distortion control: At the wider end of the focal lengths, there have been reports of barrel distortion which may put off photographers who prioritise the best raw image quality.

The bottom line 🔎 NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8: This lens delivers a combination of portability, a constant f/2.8 aperture and solid optical performance for Z-mount users. It offers excellent value and is a great choice for those seeking a versatile wide-angle zoom without the bulk or premium price of Nikon's top-tier S-line lenses.

The Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 is an appealing wide-angle zoom lens for Nikon's mirrorless Z-mount system. Positioned as a compact and affordable alternative to the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, this lens offers a versatile focal range from 17mm to 28mm with a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture. The optical design is comprised of 13 elements with extra-low dispersion (ED) and aspherical elements to minimize aberrations throughout the zoom range. The lens also features a stepping motor (STM) for smooth and quiet autofocus.

We are yet to review this lens but feedback from various user reviews highlight its strong performance for its price point and size. It is often praised for delivering sharp images across the frame and the f/2.8 aperture makes it suitable for low-light conditions. The lightweight construction comes in just under sixteen ounces, making it a highly portable option for travel, landscapes and astrophotography.

One significant advantage of this lens is its ability to accept standard 67mm screw-in filters, a feature often missing from other ultra-wide f/2.8 zooms with bulbous front elements. For regular filter users, this would be a great lens to invest in. The downsides to this lens are minimal but there are reports of barrel distortion at the 17mm focal length.

The Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 lens presents a compelling option for Z-mount users looking for a versatile and fast wide-angle zoom that balances performance with affordability. It is a great option for those who find the 14-24mm f/2.8 S too large or expensive but still want great wide-angle versatility.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 Attributes Notes Design Lightweight and compact external zooming barrel. Performance Good sharpness with fast, quiet autofocus. Functionality Constant f/2.8 aperture and accepts screw-in filters.

Best Z-mount wide angle prime lens

Image 1 of 1 The Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 is a fast prime lens that won't break the bank. (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 Best Z-mount wide angle prime lens: A classic perspective with a rapid aperture, it is highly versatile for astrophotography and everyday shooting street with Z-mount cameras. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Full frame Mount type: Nikon Z-mount Focal range: 35mm fixed Aperture range: f/1.4 - f/16 Autofocus: Yes Thread size: 62mm Weight: 0.91 lb (415 g) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at Best Buy View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Super fast f/1.4 aperture + Excellent low-light performance + Beautiful bokeh Reasons to avoid - No built-in vibration reduction - Some noticeable chromatic aberration - Vignetting at f/1.4

Buy it if: ✅ You need a versatile Z-mount prime: The 35mm focal length is a classic perspective and is a perfect focal length for many subjects.



✅ You shoot in very low light often: The f/1.4 aperture can gather plenty of light in dim conditions or when shooting astro in dark skies.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize built-in image stabilization: This lens lacks built-in image stabilization technology so if you need the highest amount of image stabilization for shooting handheld, then you might be better looking for another lens.



❌ You demand optical perfection from an f/1.4 lens: There are reports of some optical imperfections such as chromatic aberration and vignetting, so photographers who demand the best raw image quality should bear this in mind.

The bottom line 🔎 The Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 lens is a highly capable and versatile Z-mount prime lens. Its incredibly fast f/1.4 aperture and classic focal length make it an excellent choice for photographers seeking a lightweight, high-performance lens for a wide array of subjects, particularly in challenging light conditions.

The Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 lens is a highly anticipated addition to Nikon's Z-mount prime lineup, offering a beloved focal length with an ultra-fast f/1.4 aperture. This lens is designed for full-frame Z-series cameras such as the Nikon Z8 and Nikon Z9. It features 10 elements, including aspherical elements, to control aberrations and ensure high image quality. The wide f/1.4 aperture makes it an excellent choice for astrophotography, shallow depth of field effects and capturing atmospheric shots with smooth background blur.

While we haven't conducted a hands-on review of this specific lens, based on its specifications and Nikon's track record with Z-mount primes, we expect it to deliver strong center sharpness with some potential for softness in the extreme corners when wide open. Some user reviews report minor chromatic aberration and vignetting when wide open but it is not a huge amount of distortion.

The lens design includes a customizable control ring, standard on many Z lenses, which can be assigned to adjust aperture, ISO or exposure compensation. Its relatively compact build makes it a comfortable companion for extended shooting sessions and ideal for 35mm astropphotography, portraits and everyday shooting. The lens is also compatible with traditional screw-in filters and has a 62mm filter thread.

The Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 is an important stop on the Z-mount lens roadmap, providing a high-performance alternative to the existing f/1.8 S-line primes for photographers who prioritize a huge aperture. Its optical design is geared towards delivering smooth bokeh and excellent image quality, making it a compelling option for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 Attributes Notes Design Compact and lightweight prime. Performance Performance: Very fast aperture with good sharpness. Functionality Customizable control ring, no built-in VR.

Best 50mm lens

Image 1 of 1 This lens is one of the cheaper entries in our guide but its image quality is still impressive. (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f1.4 Best 50mm lens: Nikon's "nifty-fifty" lens offers a traditional 50mm perspective with a super-fast f1/.4 aperture providing excellent versatility for a range of photography styles. Specifications Type: Full frame prime Mount type: Nikon Z-mount Focal range: 50mm fixed Aperture range: f/1.4 - f/16 Autofocus: Yes Thread size: 62mm Weight: 14.82 oz (420 g) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at BHPhoto View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Superb f/1.4 aperture + Sharp image quality + Smooth bokeh Reasons to avoid - No vibration reduction - Less robust plastic build - Minor chromatic aberration at f/1.4

Buy it if: ✅ You love the 50mm focal length: It's a classic focal length and is a great value prime perfect for many different photography styles. ✅ You need exceptional low-light performance and subject isolation: The f/1.4 aperture excels for shooting astro and in dim environments.



Don't buy it if: ❌You require built-in image stabilization: This lens relies on your Z camera's in-body stabilization so it may not be suitable if you need lots of image stabilization.



❌ You prefer a more robust, S-line build: It features a more standard plastic construction and may not feel robust enough for hard-wearing use.

The bottom line 🔎 The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 is an extremely capable standard prime lens for the Z-mount, delivering impressive sharpness and a rapid f/1.4 aperture for superb low-light performance and subject isolation. It's an excellent choice for astrophotographers and also those who shoot portrait and street photography.

The Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 lens is Nikon's offering of a "nifty fifty" lens for the Z-series cameras. It combines the classic 50mm focal length and a huge f/1.4 aperture to provide excellent optical performance for full-frame Z cameras, making it a staple for low-light, portrait and astrophotography. It incorporates 12 elements with aspherical elements to minimize optical aberrations and ensure the best image quality. The wide f/1.4 aperture allows for great light gathering and enables faster shutter speeds in dim environments. Perfect for shooting astro where you want to stars to be in pinpoint focus or if you want to isolate a subject with smooth bokeh in the background.

We haven't reviewed this model yet but based on its specifications and some online user reviews, we think it would be a great Z-mount lens for someone who shoots in a lot of low-light or does portrait photography. Users have praised its impressive sharpness, particularly from f/2.8 onwards. Like some other fast primes, minor vignetting and chromatic aberration may be present at f/1.4, but these are easily correctable in post-processing.

The design of the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 is relatively lightweight, making it a comfortable lens to carry for long shoots or when travelling. Some users may find the plastic housing not robust enough for getting knocked around on the job, but it is weather sealed against moisture and dust. It features a customizable control ring, allowing users to assign functions like aperture, ISO, or exposure compensation. The filter thread size is a common 62mm size so it's easy to use with any 62mm filters you might already have.

For Z-mount users seeking a fast and strong 50mm prime, the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 offers a brilliant balance of performance, size and value. It stands as a strong alternative to the S-line 50mm f/1.8 lens for those who require a bigger aperture for capturing large amounts of light.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f1.4 Attributes Notes Design Compact and lightweight standard prime. Performance Very fast aperture with excellent sharpness and bokeh. Functionality Custom control ring, no built-in VR.

Best telephoto zoom lens

Image 1 of 3 The Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f2.8 S-Line works well with seamlessly with all the Nikon Z-series cameras. (Image credit: Future) The Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S lens keeps a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout its zoom range. (Image credit: Future) The Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f2.8 S comes with a tripod collar for more secure attachement. (Image credit: Future)

Buy it if: ✅ You demand the best optical quality for action or telephoto shots: The constant f/2.8 aperture and VR are critical shooting in low-light scenarios even when fully zoomed in.

✅ You need robust, weather-sealed construction: This lens has a solid metal construction with weather sealing and a fluorine coating which repels moisture and dirt off the lens elements



Don't buy it if: ❌ Portability is your top priority: This lens comes in just over three pounds, so it is not a lens you would want if you need something highly portable.



❌ You are on a tight budget: At over $2000 this is a big spend for a lens and might go over your current budget.

The bottom line 🔎 NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S: A professional telephoto zoom lens, offering sharp image quality, rapid autofocus and powerful vibration reduction. It costs a bomb but its performance across various styles of photography, including astro, makes it a worthy investment for Z-mount professionals.

The NIikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is Nikon's flagship telephoto zoom for its Z-mount system forms a part of its high-performance S-line. This lens is designed to deliver sharp images with speed, an essential tool for professional photographers covering sports, wildlife and astrophotography. It boasts a complex optical design of 21 elements featuring extra-low dispersion (ED), fluorite and short-wavelength refractive (SR) glass elements, along with Nikon's nano crystal coat and ARNEO coat to eliminate chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting.

In our full Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens review we remarked on the edge-to-edge sharpness, even when wide open at f/2.8 and across the entire zoom range. Autofocus is silent, accurate and powerful thanks to its multi-focusing system, ensuring critical sharpness on moving subjects. The built-in vibration reduction (VR) and f/2.8 aperture allow for steady handheld shooting at slower shutter speeds than typically possible. We were particularly impressed with its versatility for astro work, despite being a telephoto, thanks to its fast aperture and excellent clarity.

The lens features an internal zoom mechanism, meaning the physical length does not change when zooming. It is extensively weather-sealed so you don't have to worry about using it in challenging conditions. It also includes an OLED display panel for settings reference, a customizable control ring and two Fn buttons. While it is a significant piece of kit, weighing over 3 pounds, its balanced design on Z-series bodies is manageable, especially with the tripod collar.

Even though the price tag is eye-watering and some users have noted a "cat's eye" effect in the bokeh at f/2.8, the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens stands as one of the best 70-200mm lenses available on any system. Its uncompromising performance and advanced features make it one of the best telephoto lenses that will deliver breathtaking results in almost any scenario.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nikon Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Attributes Notes Design Robust, weather-sealed internal zoom. Performance Unparalleled sharpness, fast autofocus, effective VR. Functionality OLED display, custom controls.

Best ultra wide angle lens

Image 1 of 1 The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens will delight professionals and enthusiasts. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Best ultra wide angle lens: This lens combines a fast f/2.8 aperture with outstanding open wide focal range, perfect for demanding wide-angle photography and nightscapes. Specifications Type: Full frame Mount type: Nikon Z-mount Focal range: 14-24mm Aperture range: f/2.8 - f/22 Autofocus: Yes Thread size: 112mm with HB-97 lens hood Weight: 223 oz (650 g) Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Adorama View at Amazon View at Crutchfield Reasons to buy + Fast f/2.8 aperture + Minimal aberrations + Front and rear filter support Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Requires large 112mm filters

Buy it if: ✅ You seek the best wide-angle optical performance on Z-mount: This lens delivers stunning sharpness and the best wide-angle performance for a Z-mount camera.



✅ You shoot astrophotography or landscapes: The f/2.8 aperture and wide field of view are perfect for capturing expansive astro shots or landscapes, especially in low-light conditions.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You are on a strict budget: This is a premium S-line lens with robust build but it does come at a premium price point.



❌ You want a super-compact wide-angle lens: This lens is compact for its class but it is still relatively bulky. Those who want a compact wide-angle lens might be better off getting the Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 lens which is a 'pancake' style lens.

The bottom line 🔎 The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is a magnificent ultra-wide zoom lens for Z-mount cameras. The super-wide focal range combined with the fast constant aperture of f/2.8 and the ability to accept traditional front filters makes it a great tool for the amateur or professional astro or landscape photographer

The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is the flagship ultra-wide zoom lens for Nikon's Z-mount camera system and is designed to deliver superior light gathering ability from an f/2.8 alongside a highly versatile focal range between 14-24mm. This S-line lens builds upon the legacy of its F-mount predecessor, offering a more refined optical design and a more compact form. The lens design features 16 elements, including four extra-low dispersions (ED) elements and three aspherical elements, along with Nikon's advanced lens coatings to minimize chromatic aberration and ghosting even in challenging lighting conditions.

We haven't reviewed this lens yet but the user reviews indicate that the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S offers phenomenal sharpness from corner to corner, even at the maximum f/2.8 aperture. Users note that distortion and vignetting are well-controlled and require minimal correction in post-processing.

This lens also has the ability to accept screw-in filters, with two lens hoods coming included to allow for either. Unlike its F-mount counterpart, the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S ships with two lens hoods, a smaller HB-96 and a larger HB-97 that allows the use of 112mm filters. Despite its pro-level optics, Nikon has managed to keep the weight down to a remarkable 22.9 ounces, which is much lighter than many comparable lenses.

The Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S represents a significant development in wide-angle zoom design for mirrorless systems and is a premium lens, which means it comes with a premium price tag of over $2000. Even when considering the price, practical features like filter compatibility, relatively lightweight build, constant f/2.8 aperture and versatile zoom range, it still stands out as a top-tier choice for Z-mount photographers engaged in wide-angle pursuits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Ultra Wide Angle Zoom Attributes Notes Design Robust S-line design with filter compatibility. Performance Exceptional optical quality, corner-to-corner sharpness. Functionality Constant f/2.8 aperture and HB-97 lens hood for 112mm filter use.

Best F-mount wide angle lens