In the world of DSLRs, no other camera comes close to the Nikon D850 in terms of capability and value for money. It has a huge 45MP sensor, 153 points of autofocus (AF) and a native base ISO of 64 for super-deep dynamic range. We saw BH Photo and Video take $600 off the D850 ahead of Black Friday, and the deal is still running after the main event, so it could end soon.

You can get the Nikon D850 on sale right now at BH Photo and Video for $1997.

I gave the Nikon D850 a huge four and a half stars in my review, praising its professional features and capabilities that even rival some mirrorless cameras. A full-frame high-res DSLR, it is highly capable of a range of different photography styles, including astrophotography. It features in five of our buying guides because it is just that great value for money. Even with Black Friday's main event finished, we are still seeing plenty of deals live across cameras, lenses, telescopes and binoculars.