No other DSLR comes close to the Nikon D850 — save a massive $600 on our best DSLR for astrophotography for Black Friday weekend

I think this is the best DSLR ever made. The Nikon D850 is now $600 off on BH Photo and Video this Black Friday weekend. Watch out though, it could end in the next few days.

The Nikon D850 on a blue planet background with a black Space.com Black Friday deals badge in the upper left corner.
(Image credit: Nikon)

In the world of DSLRs, no other camera comes close to the Nikon D850 in terms of capability and value for money. It has a huge 45MP sensor, 153 points of autofocus (AF) and a native base ISO of 64 for super-deep dynamic range. We saw BH Photo and Video take $600 off the D850 ahead of Black Friday, and the deal is still running after the main event, so it could end soon.

You can get the Nikon D850 on sale right now at BH Photo and Video for $1997.