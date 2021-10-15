Telescopes for sale: The best prices on Newtonians, Dobsonians and more

Hunting down telescopes for sale is one of the best ways to save money if you're a keen astronomer. The stargazing equipment doesn't come cheap, but by keeping an eye on the latest deals you can try and save yourself a good chunk of money. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite models, which you'll find listed alongside the current lowest price that we can find online.

We'll keep this page updated with sales, deals and discounts. But be warned, there are currently supply issues affecting availability. Even on Black Friday, telescope deals are likely to be scarce on the ground, so it's a good idea to act quickly if you see something that you want to buy (even if it's only slightly cheaper than usual).

We've divided the telescopes for sale into five basic categories: Newtonian reflectors, Dobsonian relectors, refractors, Schmidt-Cassegrain telescopes and Maksutov-Cassegrain telescopes.

If you're still undecided on which particular telescope to buy, then you should take a look at our article on the best telescopes available in 2021, which contains plenty of guidance. But, in brief, Newtonians and Dobsonians are both types of reflector telescopes, useful for spotting galaxies and nebulas. Refractors are better for spotting moons and planets, although they can suffer from chromatic aberration. And 'computerized' Maksutov-Cassegrain and Schmidt-Cassegrain telescopes correct some of the problems found in the above models, but they usually come with a higher price.

Not every model below is currently discounted – but they are displayed alongside the lowest price that we can currently find.

Newtonian telescopes for sale

(Image credit: Meade Instruments)

Newtonian telescopes are popular with amateur astronomers, because they allow users to focus on a really wide range of night sky objects. They're complicated bits of kits that require a fair bit of maintenance, so if you are going to buy one of these models then make sure you pick one that has mirrors with a protective coating, as it will last longer.

Below, you'll find deals on a couple of our favorite models, depending on availability in your local area: the Meade StarNavigator NG 114 and the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ. Both models are great for beginners and – crucially – very reasonably priced.

Dobsonian telescopes for sale

(Image credit: Orion )

Dobsonian telescopes are another kind of reflector telescope. They're a lot easier to maintain and operate than their Newtonian counterparts, but they're still great for spotting a wide range of astronomical objects.

In the deals box below, you'll find the latest prices for the Orion SkyScanner 100 Reflector, the Sky-Watcher Skyliner 200P and the Sky-Watcher Flextube 300 SynScan Dobsonian. The former two models are reasonably priced and ideal for beginners, while the latter model is a slightly pricier option, with a huge aperture that allows you to see deeper into space.

Refractor telescopes for sale

(Image credit: Orion)

Refractor telescopes are intuitive to use and easy to set up, so they are popular with novice astronomers. They are also relatively cheap to manufacture, which means that you can get a refractor telescope with a decent size aperture for a very good price. The only drawback here is that the telescopes can suffer from chromatic aberration, where colors and images can seem a bit fuzzy.

Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite refractors: the Orion Observer II 70 Refractor, the Meade Instruments Infinity 102 AZ, the Celestron Inspire 100AZ and the Celestron Omni XLT 120. The first three are brilliant for beginners who want to get clear views of planets, while the Celestron Omni XLT 120 is perfect for intermediate astronomers who value high quality optics and want to spend a little more.

Maksutov-Cassegrain telescopes for sale

(Image credit: Sky-Watcher)

Put simply, Maksutov-Cassegrain telescopes correct problems you might find in a reflector telescope, such as the 'coma' effect, where images appear blurred. They have sealed optics, so you don't have to worry about maintenance, and they also tend to come with a GoTo system, making it easy to navigate the stars. Some of the best beginner telescopes can be found in this category, although they can also be a little bit pricey.

Just below, you'll find deals on some of our favorite models when they're available. These are: the Meade ETX90 Observer, the Sky-Watcher Skymax 150 PRO and the Celestron Astro Fi 102. The Celestron Astro Fi 102 is actually fairly well-priced – and a great option for beginners – while the other two are a little more expensive, but still easy to set up and intuitive to use.

Schmidt-Cassegrain telescopes for sale

(Image credit: Celestron)

The Schmidt-Cassegrain telescopes we've included below are high-end models, with high-quality optics to match. They all boast decent apertures and can be used to get excellent views of planets and moons. Be warned, they're not always great for astrophotography because of their curved focal plane, but for star gazing purposes they're excellent.

When they're available, you'll find deals below for: the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 (which boasts one of the best optical systems we've ever tried), the Celestron NexStar 6SE, the Celestron NexStar 8SE, and the Celestron Advanced VX 9.25 EdgeHD, which is a rare example of a Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope that can be used by astrophotographers.

Kids telescopes for sale

(Image credit: Celestron)

When you're choosing the best telescope for your kids, you want something robust, compact and – ideally – less than $100. Here, we've rounded up refractor and reflector telescopes that fit the bill. These instruments will give youngsters clear views of the moon, along with some of our closest planets and stars. They offer the perfect introduction to telescopic astronomy – but for youngsters who prefer looking through two eyes, you might want to pick up some of the best binoculars for kids instead.

Below, when they're available, you'll see deals on our top picks for youngsters: the Celestron FirstScope 76 Tabletop, the Meade Instruments StarPro 102, the Orion SpaceProbe II 76, the Celestron Astro Fi 90, the Orion StarBlast 4.5 Astro Reflector and the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ.