Best telescopes under $500

You can get a broad range of telescopes under $500, but we've rounded up some of our favorites below. While current industry shortages mean that you won't find many deals on these models, despite Black Friday looming, the models below are so reasonably priced that they shouldn't upset your bank balance too much anyway.

When you're buying a new telescope, there's a lot to consider. One of the most important things to wrap your head around is the different types of scope available. We go into detail on this in our round-up of the best telescopes for 2021, but as a super quick run-through, the basic types of telescope are: reflector, refractor, and computerized. Reflectors are great for looking at planets, while refractors are better for deep space purposes. Computerized telescopes feature in-built systems that make use of GPS, so that you don't have to manually try and spot objects in the sky – some of the best beginner telescopes fall into this category, because of this ease of use.

Anyone who's completely new to stargazing may also want to consider bagging themselves some of the best binoculars. Although not as useful for looking at deep space, these optics are great if you're scanning the sky for meteor showers or trying to look at the Milky Way – and there are a few good binoculars deals around, too.

Telescopes under $500

(Image credit: Celestron)

If you're looking to spend at the upper end of $500, then there are a couple of telescopes that we'd recommend: the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ and the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ.

The StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ is a brilliant reflector telescope for beginners, offering users the chance to observe galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. You can use it with the StarSense app, which makes navigating the skies a lot easier, and it's super portable, too, so ideal for those who are intro astro-camping.

The marginally cheaper StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ is another good option for beginners, again offering you the opportunity to link your telescope with your smartphone and explore the skies with ease. This one's a refractor, so it's great for looking at bright deep-sky objects such as nebulas, star clusters, and galaxies.

Telescopes under $300

(Image credit: Orion)

There are several telescopes under $300 that are worth your money.

First up, the Orion StarMax 90 Tabletop, a computerized telescope that comes ready to use out of the box. It makes astronomy easy for beginners, so it's perfect if you have a young kid who's starting to get interested in sky-watching.

We also like the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ. This is a bit of a "no-frills" refractor telescope, so you'll need to be able to find your own way around the constellations. We like that it's really portable, so you can pack it up and transport it easily.

There are two Orion scopes worth mentioning in this price band, too: The Orion StarBlast II 4.5 EQ and the Orion StarBlast 4.5 Astro Reflector. The Astro Reflector comes ready to use out of the box, so it's another one that's great for kids, while the EQ mount requires some assembly.

Budding astrophotographers might enjoy the Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Telescope, as it comes with a smartphone adapter that will allow you to snap some pics. Unfortunately, you're really limited to short exposure photography with this model, but it's still a solid telescope for this price bracket.

Finally, we'd also recommend the Meade Instruments StarPro 102 scope, which is a classic scope that's great for those who are happy to navigate the night skies without the aid of any apps or technology.



Telescopes under $200

(Image credit: Celestron)

In this price bracket, most of the telescopes will be aimed at beginners or kids, but there are still some models worth highlighting.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ is another good pick for new astrophotographers, who want to get a simple telescope to practice their hobby. It takes around 20 minutes to set up, but it can be connected to the StarSense app, making navigation easier.

We also like the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ, which we rate as one of the best telescopes for enthusiasts or beginners looking to upgrade. It has a generous aperture for this price bracket (127mm), but it comes with surprisingly poor quality accessories, so you may need to buy new eyepieces.

You can also bag yourself the Orion Observer II 70 refractor scope for less than $200. We really rate this model for looking at planets; when we tested it, we managed to get clear views of Jupiter, Saturn, and even Uranus and Neptune.

Finally, you'll also find the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ in this section. The build of this model isn't the sturdiest, so younger astronomers will need to be monitored when handling it, but we managed to achieve clear views of the moon, Jupiter, and Venus on this scope.

Telescopes under $100

(Image credit: Celestron)

When you get to telescopes of this price, you're really looking at toys that are aimed primarily at youngsters. That's not to dismiss them though, as they make excellent Christmas presents. If you're looking for more guidance in this area, have a look through our round-up of the best telescopes for kids.

We really like the Celestron FirstScope 76 for a gift idea. It's robust, so can take a few knocks, and it's really easy to set-up and pack away. It's only 4.5lbs as well, so you can easily take it with you on a camping trip.

If you're looking for a more classic scope, you might prefer the Orion SpaceProbe II 76, which comes with the standard tripod set-up. It offers clear views of the solar system, lunar surface, and a selection of bright deep-sky targets up close.