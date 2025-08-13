China's moon lander passes key test | Space photo of the day for Aug. 13, 2025

Recently, China conducted a critical test of its new lunar lander, Lanyue ("Embracing the Moon"), running the vehicle through a landing on and takeoff from a simulated lunar surface.

What is it?

Lanyue is China's first crewed lunar landing vehicle, purpose-built to ferry astronauts between lunar orbit and the moon's surface.

Standing on four legs, Lanyue is designed to transport two taikonauts along with scientific equipment, life-support systems and supplies for multi-day stays on the moon.

To test Lanyue's capabilities, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) simulated a lunar environment by using rocks and craters and coating the surface to mimic lunar soil.

Where is it?

The test was done in Huailai County in China's Hebei Province.

A photo of the Lanyue lander during its test. (Image credit: CCTV)

Why is it amazing?

The test verified that Lanyue's landing and ascent propulsion systems worked properly, along with guidance, control, mechanical interfaces, and the lander's response to launch-induced stress.

This success brings China one step closer to achieving its goal of landing astronauts on the moon by 2030 and establishing an International Lunar Research station in 2035, in collaboration with Russia and other partners.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about the recent lunar lander test and China's goals to go to the moon.