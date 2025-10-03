NASA pilot suits up to scan the Earth | Space photo of the day for Oct 3. 2025

ER-2 pilot Kirt Stallings waits to take off on the GEMx mission.

In late August 2025 , at Edwards Air Force Base in California, pilot Kirt Stallings sat suited up and ready to go inside a transport vehicle, mere moments from boarding NASA's high-altitude ER-2 aircraft . Through the window, ground crews readied the long-winged plane for a geological mapping mission as part of the Geological Earth Mapping Experiment (GEMx).

What is it?

GEMx is a joint NASA-USGS (U.S. Geological Survey) effort focused on mapping portions of the southwestern United States , arid and semi-arid regions in states like California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico, for pockets of certain minerals like cobalt and lithium.

To do this, the mission is leaning on the ER-2 (Earth Resources 2) aircraft, which is NASA's adaptation of the Lockheed Martin U-2 reconnaissance plane, optimized for civilian missions. Its ability to fly above nearly 99% of Earth's atmosphere allows it to carry instruments that observe in visible, infrared and thermal spectral bands with little interference, making readings more accurate. Because different minerals and rock types absorb and reflect light in subtly different ways across the spectrum, having fine spectral resolution is crucial to pinpoint where these minerals might be.

Where is it?

This image was taken at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

Pilot Kirt Stallings waits for the ER-2 plane to be ready for takeoff. (Image credit: NASA/Christopher LC Clark)

Why is it amazing?

The GEMx mission is working to address supply chain challenges for specifical minerals, which can help boost economic security and offer more sustainable avenues for these resources. These datasets can help guide decisions about where to explore for these minerals, how to mitigate the environmental impacts of mining, and how to assess Earth's evolving surface in a changing climate.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about the GEMx mission and Earth's minerals.