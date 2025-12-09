ISS astronauts watch Earth's atmosphere glow green | Space photo of the day for Dec. 8, 2025

The green sheen of Earth's surface is called airglow.

Some of the best views of Earth come from beyond our home planet, as recently captured by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In late October, astronauts saw Earth covered in a green sheen, a phenomenon called airglow.

What is it?

Airglow is a faint light emitted by Earth's upper atmosphere, produced when molecules emit energy after being excited by cosmic rays or ultraviolet solar radiation. Although far dimmer than auroras, airglow forms a continuous global layer and is always present, both day and night, though it's best visible from space.

Where is it?

This image was taken from low Earth orbit as the ISS flew 260 miles (418 kilometers) above Texas.

Airglow comes from particles in Earth's atmosphere. (Image credit: NASA)

Why is it amazing?

Airglow is more than just visually stunning; it can also be used as a diagnostic tool for understanding the structure and dynamics of Earth's upper atmosphere. Airglow can help shed light on atmospheric disturbances, as well as the impacts of space weather coming from solar radiation.

The different colors of airglow are caused by various chemicals found in the atmosphere, so understanding what chemicals are present can help researchers refine atmospheric models used in climate science to get a more accurate picture of how our planet's atmosphere changes over time.

Want to learn more?

