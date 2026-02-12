Jump to:
- SpaceX, NASA are 'go' for Crew-12 launch Friday
- Weather looks favorable for Crew-12 launch
- How to watch SpaceX's Crew-12 launch early Friday
- Crew-12 astronauts arrive at the launch pad
- Crew-12 launch webcast has begun
- Hatch closed on Crew-12 mission's Dragon capsule
- Crew-12's Falcon 9 rocket is 'go' for fueling
- Crew-12 Falcon 9 rocket first stage fueled for launch
- Crew-12 astronauts share inspiring message, strongback retracted
- LIFTOFF! SpaceX launches Crew-12 astronauts
- Stage separation for Crew-12 Falcon 9 rocket
- Touchdown! Crew-12 Falcon 9 rocket lands, Dragon in orbit
- Crew-12 Dragon nose cone opened for flight
- Crew-12 astronauts unveil adorable crocheted zero-g indicator
- Now in space, Crew-12 astronauts head to ISS
- A Valentine's Day docking dawns