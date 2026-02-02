<a id="elk-nasa-beginning-wet-dress-rehearsal-operations-thursday-evening"></a><h3 class="article-body__section" id="section-nasa-beginning-wet-dress-rehearsal-operations-thursday-evening"><span>NASA beginning wet dress rehearsal operations Thursday evening</span></h3><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="a707eb2a-69a5-4d44-9f03-47b4aac780e6"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1200px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="MCiScakSZ2vqXwrZxDLioh" name="1756318125.jpg" alt="a futuristic looking room with hexagons on the ceiling" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/MCiScakSZ2vqXwrZxDLioh.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1200" height="675" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: NASA/Rad Sinyak)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="28bf4d72-7c43-4056-85ee-280f8666982e">Artemis 2 mission operators at NASA are preparing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for it's last critical test before launch.</p><p>The SLS wet dress rehearsal will simulate a mission countdown for ground teams to power on and fuel the rocket as a final qualifying check before Artemis 2 launches to the moon.</p><p>NASA is targeting a call to stations as early as 8:00 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) on Thursday (Jan. 29), about 49 hours before a simulated liftoff time on Saturday, at 9:00 p.m. EST (0200 GMT, Feb. 1).</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>If the test goes smoothly, NASA could choose to proceed toward the February launch window for Artemis 2, which opens Feb. 6-10.</p>