March full moon 2025: When, where and how to see the Worm Moon

The March full moon will reach peak illumination at 6:38 a.m. EST (1138 GMT) on March 3, when the sun and moon are opposite each other in Earth's sky, making the lunar disk appear fully lit from our perspective.

This month's full moon is known as the Worm Moon, possibly to reflect the period when the cold hardened ground softens, allowing earthworms to emerge and be feasted on by birds. The name may also have been coined by Native American tribes to describe the time when the bark of trees thawed to allow worm-like beetle larvae to escape and mature, according to the Old Farmers Almanac .

When to see the March full moon

The Worm Moon will loom large over the eastern horizon at sunset on March 2, shining below the stars of the constellation Leo, the Lion. You may notice the outline of the moon ripple and distort as its light passes through the densest part of Earth's atmosphere , causing it to take on a yellow hue, before adopting an almost painfully bright silver sheen as it soars high in the winter sky.

The table below details local full moon timings for when the moon is 100% illuminated for a selection of cities spread across the globe (local moonset and moonrise times will vary based on your location):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Local full moon timings for March 3 City Local time New York 6:38 a.m. EST London 11:38 a.m. GMT Beijing 7:38 p.m. CST Tokyo 8:38 p.m. JST Sydney 10:38 p.m. AEDT

Why it's called the Worm Moon

The March moon is called the Worm Moon, in reference to the time when the ground softens to allow for the return of earthworms, or to reflect the emergence of beetle larvae after the thawing of tree bark in North America.

Native American tribes also refer to it as the Sugar Moon and Sap Moon, to evoke the period when maple sap oozes from the trees, while the English used to call it the Chaste Moon and the Death Moon, according to Time and Date .

A festival goer pictured during the Holi Festival. (Image credit: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Others have taken inspiration from birds who migrate with the shifting seasons to name it the Goose Moon and the Eagle Moon. The Native American Pueblo people also called it the Wind Strong Moon, owing to the powerful gusts that sweep the Northern Hemisphere in March, whereas other tribes know it as the Sore Eyes Moon, in reference to its impressive brightness as it rises high in the post-sunset sky.

The March full moon also coincides with the Hindu festival of Holika Dahan, when bonfires are lit to celebrate the god Vishnu and celebrate the victory of good over evil. The following day marks the major Hindu festival of Holi — the Festival of Colours —when devotees throw colorful paints and powders over one another to celebrate the beginning of Spring.

China's traditional Lantern Festival is also set to be celebrated on March 3, when crowds gather to throw spectacular light shows to mark the end of the final day of Chinese New Year celebrations.

What else to see in the sky around the full moon

This year, the full moon coincides with a total lunar eclipse, sometimes called a "blood moon" , because Earth's shadow can give the moon a reddish hue during totality. A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon and casts a dark shadow — the umbra — over the lunar surface. Phases of the eclipse will be visible across swathes of North America, East Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

A full Worm Moon pictured during a "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse. (Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The entirety of the lunar disk will slip into the deepest part of Earth's shadow — known as its umbra — starting at 6:04 a.m. EST (1104 GMT). The period of totality will last for 58 minutes, during which time the moon will adopt a blood red hue as the light of every sunset and sunrise on Earth is refracted onto the lunar surface.

Viewers in America will bear witness to the initial phases of the eclipse as Earth's shadow rolls left-to-right over the lunar surface and will glimpse the initial minutes of totality, before the moon sets out of sight below the horizon at dawn on March 3.