February's full moon dazzles skywatchers worldwide with a glistening 'Snow Moon'

February's full "Snow Moon" has risen, dazzling stargazers with an incredible performance as it climbed over the eastern horizon below the stars of the constellation Leo to flood the night sky with its icy light.

The Snow Moon turned full in the early hours of Feb. 1, when the lunar disk sat opposite the sun in Earth's sky, fully illuminated by its light. It arrived as swathes of the U.S. returned to normalcy in the wake of a brutal winter storm — the kind for which the February moon is named — and beamed down on NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket, as it lay dormant at Pad 39B of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Read on to see a selection of spectacular photos of the Snow Moon captured on the nights surrounding its full moon phase and be sure to look up in the coming nights. If you feel inspired to try lunar astrophotography out for yourself! The lunar disk will continue to look full over the coming days, so get out there and make use of our expert advice for capturing Earth 's natural satellite.

The full Snow Moon in pictures

Our first image comes courtesy of Michael Heiman, who captured the lunar disk on Jan. 31 — the day before it turned full — as it hung above the slopes of the Italian Alps shortly before sunset. The shot was taken close to the town of Tirano in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy.

The Snow Moon rises over the Italian Alps (Image credit: Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Mattia Ozbot captured a gorgeous image of the full moon rising a few hundred miles to the east from the Italian town of Cortina D'Ampezzo, as the lunar disk peeked from behind a snowy hill lined with evergreens.

The full moon rises over a snowy hill in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy (Image credit: Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Photographer Tayfun Coskun snapped this dramatic view of a passenger airline crossing the hazy full moon in the skies above San Mateo, California, soon after takeoff on Feb. 1, as the exhaust and heat plume of its engine was backlit by reflected sunlight from the lunar surface.

A passenger jet crosses the hazy full moon above San Mateo, California. (Image credit: Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This next shot was captured by Greg Gage using a Nikon D5500 camera with a Meade 1000 mm telescopic lens as it loomed large over the Little Florida Mountains close to the city of Deming, New Mexico. "The skies were amazingly clear, allowing for a lot of detail. However, there was no snow in sight," Gage told Space.com in an email.

Lunar maria darken the yellow lunar surface as it climbs over the Little Florida Mountains in New Mexico. (Image credit: Greg Gage.)

This atmospheric shot of the Snow Moon was captured by Martin Bernetti as the lunar disk climbed through the cloudy skies above Panama City.

The lunar disk shines in the skies over Panama City (Image credit: Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP via Getty Images)

Bernetti also took a wide-angle view of the full moon as it backlit the clouds above the metropolitan skyline of Panama City, while skyscrapers illuminated the scene with their own artificial light.

The moon pictured shining over Panama City. (Image credit: Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP via Getty Images)

Our next image, captured by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo, features the full moon shining over NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) Artemis 2 moon rocket, as it stood ready to carry astronauts on a roughly 10-day mission to orbit Earth's natural satellite for the first time in over five decades.

The moon shines over NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket. (Image credit: Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer Lorenzo Di Cola positioned himself to capture the lunar disk as it rose above the domed roof of the Santa Maria della Salute Church in Venice, Italy close to sunset on Feb. 1. The moon 's yellowish hue is a result of the light scattering qualities of Earth's atmosphere , which deflects the blue wavelengths of reflected sunlight while allowing redder wavelengths through as it lurks close to the horizon.

The full Snow Moon shines over Venice, Italy. (Image credit: Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Vlasov Sulaj snapped a dramatic view of the near-full moon shining in the evening sky ahead of sunset on Jan. 31, above the dark profile of Mount Dajti close to the city of Tirana, Albania.

The moon soars over Mount Dajti in Albania on Jan. 31. (Image credit: Photo by Vlasov Sulaj/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Our final image was captured by Mert Alper Dervis as the Snow Moon climbed over the bustling skyline of the city of Toronto in Ontario, Canada on the evening of Feb. 1, as the needle-like form of the iconic CN Tower loomed to its left.

The full Snow Moon climbs over the Toronto skyline on Feb. 1. (Image credit: Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The next full moon is the "Worm Moon", which will occur at 6:38 a.m. EST (1138 GMT) on March 3. It will also give rise to a dramatic " Blood Moon " total lunar eclipse , as Earth's shadow sweeps over the face of its natural satellite, turning it blood red as the light of every sunset and sunrise is refracted onto its surface.

Tempted to try your hand at capturing the night sky for yourself? Then be sure to check out our roundups of the best lenses and cameras for astrophotography , along with our picks of the best astronomy smartphone apps to help you discover exactly where the moon will be on any given night.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your moon photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.